easyJet signs up for space-enabled digital skies

Passengers on board commercial airline easyJet will speed to their destinations faster and greener, thanks to an ESA-backed initiative to digitalise the skies.

The Iris system uses satellites to connect pilots digitally to air traffic controllers, so that flight routes can be optimised. Pilots will be able to fly the most efficient routes, saving time and fuel while cutting emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide.

easyJet will fit the Iris system to up to 11 newly delivered Airbus A320neo aircraft, flying commercially from November 2022.

ESA developed the Iris system in partnership with UK-based satellite communication company Inmarsat to help ease congestion in the skies. Air travel is increasing rapidly and is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels within the next few years and to continue to rise thereafter.

At present pilots mostly communicate with air traffic controllers by voice or by using an outdated data communication technology. This makes flight operations inefficient, as planes have to be kept further apart from one another and follow pre-defined air corridors instead of taking the most direct route.

Data exchanges will soon become the primary means of communication, with large quantities of data relayed to and from the aircraft. Iris provides highly secure, high-bandwidth links between pilots and air traffic controllers.