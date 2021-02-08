ESA title
Happy new Mars year
Science & Exploration

Happy new Mars year

08/02/2021 886 views 66 likes 452786 ID

A new Mars year began on 7 February 2021.

The image on the left was taken on 6 February and the image on the right on 7 February – one of the first images returned from the new martian year. The images were captured by the Visual Monitoring Camera onboard ESA’s Mars Express, which takes regular snapshots of the planet from orbit. The images are automatically shared to the camera’s Twitter account and posted to Flickr.

One year on Mars equals 687 Earth days, so it takes almost twice as long to orbit the Sun. Your birthday would instead be every 23 Earth months!

The martian new year begins with the northward equinox (northern spring, southern autumn) and the coming year is designated Mars Year 36.

Find out more here

Crater Galle, the 'happy face' on Mars
Science & Exploration

Crater Galle, the 'happy face' on Mars

Image 1282 views 3 likes
Enabling & Support

Sun sets on a busy year at ESOC

Image 948 views 17 likes
Happy Aeolus team
Applications

Happy Aeolus team

Image 795 views 7 likes
Perspective view of Nili Fossae
Science & Exploration

Perspective view of Nili Fossae

Image 2705 views 20 likes
Science & Exploration

Fifteen years imaging the Red Planet

Video 00:04:48 10289 views 157 likes