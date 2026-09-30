Happy New Year on Mars

30 September 2026 marks the start of a new year on Mars. At exactly 10:16 CEST/08:16 UTC on Earth, the Red Planet begins a new orbit around our Sun.

This is the 39th martian year. The convention for counting years in the martian calendar started in 1955, with the first year coinciding with a major storm named ‘the great dust storm of 1956’.

There are some significant differences between years on the two planets:

What would be your martian New Year’s resolution? Share your answer on ESA’s X, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

If you need some inspiration, here is a poem Dutch author Marjolijn van Heemstra dedicates to Mars.