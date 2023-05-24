Research Fellows in space science 2023

ESA has selected 12 new Fellows to pursue their own independent research in space science in 2023 The Research Fellowships in Space Science represent one of the highlights of the ESA Science programme. Early career postdoctoral scientists are offered the unique opportunity to carry out advanced research related to the space science areas covered by ESA Science missions at one of three ESA establishments (ESAC, ESTEC or STScI) for a period of up to three years.

The 2023 Research Fellows in Space Science are Ashley Chrimes, Guillaume Cruz-Mermy, Marjorie Decleir, Camille Diez, Henrik Eklund, Elena Favaro, Thibaud Moutard , Isabel Rebollido Vázquez, Rozenn Robidel, Laura Rodríguez García, Matthew Standing and Andy Shu Ho To. The research areas that they cover span a broad range of topics, including the origin of nature’s most powerful explosions, the composition of the exospheres of Jupiter’s moons Europa and Ganymede, and the processes governing the heating of the solar corona. More information about the Fellows and their research can be found here.

The calls for the Space Science Research Fellowships open yearly. The next call is expected to open in August 2023. For more information, see: https://www.cosmos.esa.int/web/space-science-faculty/opportunities/research-fellowships