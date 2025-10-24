Earth from space: Likouala-aux-Herbes river, Congo

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image captures the meandering course of the Likouala-aux-Herbes river in the Republic of the Congo.

Zoom in to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution.

Likouala-aux-Herbes is a tributary of the Sangha river, which in turn is a tributary of Africa’s second longest river: the Congo, which also gives its name to the country. Likouala-aux-Herbes flows for about 700 km through the Congolese Cuvette, a vast depression within the Congo River basin. The region is covered with permanent swamp and marsh, dense forests and grassland, which also explains the origin of the river’s name, meaning ‘grassy river’.

The various colours in the image reflect this diverse ecosystem, with dark green forests opening into flooded peatlands, appearing in shades of brown and red.

Near the centre of the image, we can see where the smaller Batanga River flows into Likouala-aux-Herbes. Northwest of this confluence is Epena, a village of about 5000 people and the district’s administrative capital, visible on the riverbank as a lighter, structured area within the surrounding green vegetation.

West of Epena lies the Lac Télé/Likouala‑aux‑Herbes Community Reserve, a Ramsar wetland of international importance, which is home to a wealth of biodiversity, including a swamp forest, flooded and wooded savanna, floating prairie and rich wildlife.

The soil under the reserve contains major stores of peat, as in the whole Congo River basin, which is home to one of the world's largest tropical peatlands. As peatlands act as carbon sinks, storing tonnes of carbon, their conservation is critically important for the global climate. Any disturbance could in fact result in the release of stored carbon into the atmosphere, consequently exacerbating global warming.

Although their importance is internationally recognised, peatlands are still under threat from deforestation, agriculture and other human activities. Satellite images can greatly support the efforts to preserve these areas, helping to observe the process of sustainable cultivation and to identify illegal land use and deforestation.