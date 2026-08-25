ESA title
Science & Exploration

Roman in a nutshell

25/08/2026 216 views 6 likes 525070 ID

Roman will scan a large patch of the sky in visible to near-infrared light, with its wide field of view and advanced optical design. The mission will provide key insights that will help reveal the nature of dark energy and dark matter and find new exoplanets.

To achieve its science goals, Roman is equipped with a primary mirror of 2.4 m and two instruments: the Wide Field Instrument (WFI) and a Coronagraph Instrument technology demonstrator.

Roman is a NASA-led mission to which ESA contributes as a Mission of Opportunity, providing scientific expertise and guidance to maximise the mission's scientific return. ESA also provides essential hardware and communications support through its deep-space ground station network.

Find out more here.

Science & Exploration

Roman lifts off on a mission to survey the infrared sky

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Science & Exploration

The Roman spacecraft 

Image 748 views 8 likes
Science & Exploration

Roman Wide Field Infrared instrument detector plane 

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Exoplanet mission timeline – Roman
Science & Exploration

Exoplanet mission timeline – Roman

Image 1006 views 2 likes
Science & Exploration

Webb in a nutshell

Video 00:01:00 2742 views 19 likes