ESA title
Science & Exploration

Ultra-cool test of Jupiter instrument

15/06/2021 1403 views 68 likes 456858 ID 00:03:38
English

An instrument destined for Jupiter orbit undergoes eight days of cryogenic radio-frequency testing using a new test facility at ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. The Submillimetre Wave Instrument of ESA’s Juice mission will survey the churning atmosphere of Jupiter and the scanty atmospheres of its Galilean moons.

Testing took place in ESA’s custom-built Low-temperature Near-field Terahertz chamber, or Lorentz. The first chamber of its kind, the 2.8-m diameter Lorentz chamber can perform high-frequency radio-frequency testing in realistic space conditions, combining space-quality vacuum with ultra-low temperatures.

Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold
Enabling & Support

Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold

Image 4394 views 130 likes
Juice in the Large Space Simulator
Science & Exploration

Juice in the Large Space Simulator

Image 104 views 3 likes
Hot and cold space radio testing
Enabling & Support

Hot and cold space radio testing

Image 3421 views 86 likes
Science & Exploration

Juice moves into the Large Space Simulator

Video 00:00:59 979 views 51 likes
Working on Juice
Science & Exploration

Working on Juice

Image 29 views 1 likes