Juice in Large Space Simulator
Juice in Large Space Simulator

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) in the Large Space Simulator at ESTEC just before the chamber is closed for a thermal-vacuum test dry run.

Once in the Jovian system Juice will make detailed observations of Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments. The mission will investigate the emergence of habitable worlds around gas giants and the Jupiter system as an archetype for the numerous giant exoplanets now known to orbit other stars.

