Agency Week in images: 14-18 July 2025 18/07/2025 1281 views 37 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images ESA at the UK Space Conference First radargram from Juice’s RIME instrument This image from Copernicus Sentinel-1 shows circular agricultural structures near Tabarjal, in the barren desert of northern Saudi Arabia. Smile sees the light Φsat-2 view of Innsbruck, Austria The four-legged robot Olympus on Europe’s flattest floor MetOp-SG-A1 being prepared for launch Assembling ALTIUS’ instrument Digging up a galactic time capsule Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!