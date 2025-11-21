Good to go – Let's Smile (episode 4)

Smile is a brand-new space mission currently in the making. It will study how Earth responds to the solar wind and solar storms.

At the European Space Agency’s technical heart in the Netherlands, engineers have taken Smile through the final steps of testing and past its qualification and flight acceptance review – confirming that it is ready for launch in spring 2026.

This video let’s viewers peek into the testing and review process. It is the fourth episode in a series of short videos, and includes interviews with David Agnolon (ESA Smile Project Manager), Xia Jiayi (CAS Thermal Engineer), Ana Carillo Pérez (Airbus AIT Electrical and Functional Lead Engineer), Adriana González Castro (ESA Smile Project Controller), Li Jing (CAS Smile Project Manager) and Carole Mundell (ESA Director of Science).

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Smile is due to launch on a European Vega-C rocket in spring 2026. Follow the latest mission news via esa.int/smile.

Access the related broadcast quality video material

Access the other episodes of ‘Let’s Smile’

Testing, testing, testing – Let’s Smile (episode 3)

Completing the spacecraft – Let’s Smile (episode 2)

Introducing the Smile mission – Let’s Smile (episode 1)

Smile’s other half arrives – Let’s Smile (action snippet)