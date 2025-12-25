ESA title
Fly through Webb’s cosmic vistas

On the launch anniversary of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, ESA presents a unique compilation of zooms into stunning cosmic views.

So embark on a special journey: as if aboard a virtual spaceship, this video will take you through interstellar dives into the rich realm of our Universe. We will visit colourful nebulas and dynamic star nurseries in our own galaxy. Then venture beyond, to travel to the distant reaches of the cosmos and marvel at interacting galaxies and huge galaxy clusters.

The largest space telescope ever, Webb was launched on Christmas Day in 2021, on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. It performed its first scientific observations in July 2022. Since then, the powerful telescope has been tirelessly exploring the Universe, from the solar neighbourhood to the most distant galaxies.

Happy fourth anniversary, Webb!

