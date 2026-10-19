Celebrating BepiColombo, three words at a time

BepiColombo launched on 20 October 2018. This year, the anniversary is special. After eight years of travelling through the inner Solar System, the ESA/JAXA mission will arrive at Mercury on 9 December, 2026. To celebrate, mission team members were asked to describe BepiColombo in just three words.

Their answers capture the character of the mission and the people behind it. Complex, collaborative and transformative are among the words chosen, reflecting both the demanding journey to Mercury and the international teamwork that has made it possible. Together, their words offer a personal snapshot of BepiColombo as it approaches its long-awaited destination.