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ESA Open Days 2026

22/10/2026 162 views 5 likes 529942 ID 00:00:49
English

ESA Open Days 2026 welcomed over 23 000 visitors across its six establishments, giving the public the opportunity to discover more about Europe’s space activities, meet the people behind the missions and explore how ESA is shaping the future of space.

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