Agency Join Webb Quest: Mind-blowing mission to the early Universe 27/01/2022 1563 views 39 likes

In brief On Thursday 3 February, teachers and students from across Europe will embark on a mission with ESA experts Mark McCaughrean and Giovanna Giardino to learn more about the James Webb Space Telescope and the early Universe. Join the quest! In-depth

Date: 3 February 2022

Time: 15.00h - 16.00h CET

Duration: 1 hour

Language: English

Level: Secondary students and educators

Location: Premiering on ESA YouTube and ESA Facebook channels Sign up here to receive updates about the event.

Webb Quest: Mind-blowing mission to the Early Universe On 25 December 2021, ESA launched the highly anticipated James Webb Space Telescope, the largest space telescope in history. With a never-before-seen view of the first bursts of starlight in the universe, the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) will look back in time to help uncover the mysteries of early star birth and galaxy formation. The newest addition to ESA’s fleet of eyes in the sky, the James Webb Space Telescope will forever change the field of astronomy. As the largest telescope to be launched into space, Webb is a feat of incredible engineering, design, and teamwork, and will produce some of the most spectacular images of the universe yet! Its mission is one cloaked in mystery: to discover what extraordinary events occurred in the depths of the early universe.

Join the ESA Webb Quest, a programme tailored for teachers and students, on 3 February 2022 and discover how Webb will unlock the secrets of the early universe. Webb Quest will include an up-to-date overview of the mission and interesting explanations of key science themes related to the innovative telescope by ESA experts Mark McCaughrean and Giovanna Giardino.

Mark McCaughrean, ESA Senior Advisor for Science & Exploration Mark McCaughrean is ESA’s Webb Interdisciplinary Scientist. He is an astronomer and uses infrared data to study regions where new stars and planetary systems are formed. He is also extremely active in public outreach events, he is the co-founder of Space Rocks which celebrates space exploration, art and music. Giovanna Giardino is an ESA NIRSpec Scientist. She is an astronomer working on Webb’s NIRSpec and MIRI instruments. Thanks to her work, once Webb starts its scientific operations, astronomers across the world will be able to understand and use the data received from Webb’s instruments to investigate the mysteries of the early universe.

Giovanna Giardino, ESA scientist for Webb’s NIRSpec instrument The programme will premiere at 15:00 CET and last around 50 minutes, with a 10 minute question and answer session on ESA Youtube and Facebook channels. Be sure you like and/or are subscribed to these channels and turn notifications on to receive an alert when the broadcast is live. The event is open to the general public and will be tailored to secondary students and educators. You can sign up here to receive updates straight to your mailbox.

Got questions? Send them! Got a question for our Webb experts who have both been directly involved in the mission? Ask away! Please fill out this form to submit your questions to Mark McCaughrean and Giovanna Giardino. Selected questions will be answered during the event. Please submit by Monday, 31 January 2022, at 17h CET. The Webb Quest event is part of a wide range of educational activities delivered by ESA and the European Space Education Resource Offices (ESEROs) across Europe. The ESERO project is a collaboration between ESA, national space agencies and national and local educational partners. In preparation for the event, ESA will be publishing a selection of exciting Webb challenges to help support students and educators learning about the ground-breaking Webb mission. You can find them on the Teach with Astronomy website, alongside hands-on activities, classroom resources, images, videos, infographics, and animations relating to observing the night sky.