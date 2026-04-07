Agency Walk in the footsteps of Artemis 07/04/2026 463 views 13 likes

On 6 April 2026, NASA’s Artemis II Mission, powered by ESA’s European Service Module (ESM), brought humans further than ever before. But how do future astronauts train to live on the Moon, and what kind of lunar base could they create? That’s where school students like you can come in!

Luna and Leo by Earth Train like an astronaut with the Mission X project Astronauts, like Christina Koch, the first woman on a lunar mission, must train hard to prepare for their space missions. Following in the footsteps of these brave astronauts, students can bring Mission X’s mascots, Luna and Leo, closer to the Moon. By stepping into their shoes, students can train like an astronaut and complete a wide range of activities, even practising for their own journey to space. From understanding nutrition to learning how to stay strong in space and on Earth, Mission X activities can take you to the Moon. Design the future with the Moon Camp project Artemis will bring astronauts to the Moon using Europe’s European Service Module (ESM), which gives air, water, and power to Artemis’ astronauts. And once they touchdown on the surface, they’ll start building a lunar base to keep them just as safe.

Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. How do you imagine the space base will look? With the Moon Camp project, students can design a habitat on the Moon using a tool of their choice from arts and crafts to 3D design, robotics, and game-based applications. By designing a habitat on the moon, students can take a glimpse into the design of a future lunar base. Are you a student? Start your journey to the moon today with Moon Camp and Mission X. All you need to do is find an adult (your parent, guardian or educator) and show them the links below! Are you a teacher or educator? Enthuse and inspire your students and young people by taking them on a journey to the Moon today with ESA Education’s interdisciplinary STEM projects, Moon Camp and Mission X. Make lunar exploration tangible by guiding students through these Moon-themed projects today! Each school year, teams of students up to 19 years old can participate in these challenges. https://mooncampchallenge.org/ https://trainlikeanastronaut.org/ Discover a whole playlist of Mission X activities with John McFall and begin to train like an astronaut today.