ESA title
Mars during the 2023 solar conjunction
Enabling & Support

Spacecraft fall silent as Mars disappears behind the Sun

17/11/2023 3121 views 90 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Operations

The space between Earth and Mars is usually buzzing with science data, telemetry and commands racing to and from almost a dozen missions at the Red Planet. But for roughly one and a half days this November, communication between the planets will fall silent as Mars passes behind the Sun.

Tis the season for conjunction

During the conjunction season, the Sun's corona interferes with the radio signals used to communicate with missions at Mars.
During the conjunction season, the Sun's corona interferes with the radio signals used to communicate with missions at Mars.

Solar conjunction for Mars occurs roughly once every 25 months. During conjunction, Mars is located on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth.

Around the time of conjunction, the radio signals used to send commands from Earth to the spacecraft and to receive signals from the spacecraft can be disturbed by the Sun’s active atmosphere – the solar corona.

The period of time during which communications are significantly disturbed depends on the size and power of a Mars spacecraft’s communication equipment, but typically takes place while the angle in the sky between the Sun and Mars as seen from Earth is within 3–4°.

In 2023, this period lasts from early November to early December.

Mars viewed from Earth during solar conjunction
Mars viewed from Earth during solar conjunction

As a result of the disruption, mission controllers can’t reliably send commands to, or receive data from their spacecraft. Special precautions have to be taken.

For ESA’s Mars Express and ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (known as MEX and TGO, because we enjoy our acronyms), this means ‘uplinking’ all the critical instructions the spacecraft would need to operate without any contact from Earth for the entire period. That’s three or four weeks of commands when we normally send up only one week at a time.

Of course, these conjunctions also affect the missions of other space agencies – and this kind of thing isn’t unique to Mars.

Ground stations to full power!

Due to the disturbance from the Sun’s atmosphere during conjunction season, we have to reduce the amount of data we exchange with MEX and TGO.

We cut the amount of data that we ‘uplink’ to MEX, for example, down from 2000 bits per second to just 250 and reduce the amount of data that MEX sends down to Earth to as little as 300 bits per second.

We also set our Estrack ground stations to maximum transmission power to make sure our spacecraft hears us loud and clear despite the disturbance, i.e., we use a louder voice but say fewer words.

This limits the kind of information that MEX can send to its operators on Earth to ‘housekeeping’ data – health status and telemetry – and is too low for MEX to send any science data.

Like a diver holding their breath, any data gathered by MEX’s instruments during the conjunction period must be stored in the limited onboard memory until the period is over.

ESA's New Norcia deep space antenna in communication with Mars Express near the start of the 2023 Mars solar conjunction season. At 300 bits per second, this GIF would take over three hours to download.
ESA's New Norcia deep space antenna in communication with Mars Express near the start of the 2023 Mars solar conjunction season. At 300 bits per second, this GIF would take over three hours to download.

What makes the 2023 conjunction special?

20 years and counting: Mars Express in numbers
20 years and counting: Mars Express in numbers

Mars Express arrived at the Red Planet on 25 December 2003 and is one of Europe’s longest-serving missions. The team celebrated 20 years since launch this summer with the first-ever live webcast from another planet.

This will be MEX’s tenth solar conjunction and TGO’s third. However, as the orbits of Mars and Earth have slightly different inclinations, Mars doesn’t usually pass directly behind the Sun.

The orbits of Earth and Mars during the 2023 solar conjunction
The orbits of Earth and Mars during the 2023 solar conjunction

The 2023 conjunction is unusual in that it will be the first time that Mars passes behind the disc of the Sun since the two ESA spacecraft arrived.

While Mars is behind the Sun, for roughly one and a half days on 17–18 November, communication with MEX and TGO won’t just be limited, it’ll be impossible. 

These windows of limited or impossible communication between Earth and Mars will pose a challenge for future human settlers, too.

Are you worried?

Mars during the 2023 solar conjunction
Mars during the 2023 solar conjunction

“At the beginning of the mission, the team was very cautious about conjunctions,” says James Godfrey, Spacecraft Operations Manager for Mars Express. “If something goes seriously wrong during the conjunction period, it could be difficult to recover the spacecraft until it’s over.”

“We used to suspend all science operations. But, over the years, we’ve only ever experienced minor disruptions.”

“In 2019, we discovered that we can continue using some of MEX’s instruments in a limited way, as long as all commands are uploaded before the season begins, and all science data are stored on board until the season ends.”

“Originally, planning for conjunctions was a very manual process,” says James Godfrey. “But over the years, it’s become largely routine.”

Peter Schmitz, Spacecraft Operations Manager for Trace Gas Orbiter, adds: “With its larger communications antenna and data storage capacity, TGO is able to continue with its data relay activities for Mars surface assets throughout the conjunction period – even when Mars is directly behind the Sun – and prepare to downlink all of the stored data to Earth when it is once again safe to do so.”

Related Articles

Story
Mars Express solar conjunction, 15 September 2004
Enabling & Support

Conjunction over, engineers wake Mars Express

28/09/2004 1176 views 0 likes
Read
Story
Generated view of Mars as seen from Earth - looking past the Sun (click for larger version)
Enabling & Support

'Mars Webcam' offline for low-bit-rate season

08/12/2008 2270 views 0 likes
Read
Story
Mars Express
Enabling & Support

New concept may enhance Earth-Mars communication

16/10/2009 12870 views 11 likes
Read
Focus on

VMC images in Flickr

VMC images in Flickr

Open
Story
Solar Orbiter
Enabling & Support

ESA’s Solar Orbiter ducks behind the Sun

09/02/2021 6099 views 138 likes
Read

Related Links

Focus on
Mars Express
Science & Exploration

Mars Express

Open item
Story
Mars Express
Enabling & Support

Mars Express operations

24612 views 26 likes
Read
Focus on
ExoMars
Science & Exploration

ExoMars

Open item
Story
Schiaparelli separating from Trace Gas Orbiter
Enabling & Support

ExoMars/TGO operations

30022 views 91 likes
Read