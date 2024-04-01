Ariane 6 media kit

Download this media kit to learn more about Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket and its first mission – inaugurating a new era of autonomous European space transportation, powering Europe into space to realise its ambitions on the world stage.

This is an interactive media kit. Navigate between pages from the contents page or with the arrows at the bottom of each page. Explore the launcher, the missions it will launch on the first flight, the European cooperation that has made it possible from participating states, industry, space agencies and Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, as well as accounts to follow for up-to-date news and links to videos and images.

Ariane 6 was designed with versatility in mind. The rocket comes in two versions and has a reignitiable upper stage to launch multiple satellites on a single flight, as well as missions that need a ‘heavy lift’ to the Moon and beyond. Payload carriers allow small satellites to piggyback on a launch providing cost-effective launch opportunities for small companies wanting to access the growing space industry.

Ariane 6 will launch several satellites, deployers and experiments from space agencies, companies, research institutes, universities and young professionals on its first flight.