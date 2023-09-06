Fuelled-up dress rehearsal for Ariane 6

At Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, ESA’s new Ariane 6 launch vehicle, consisting of its upper and core stage has been fuelled up and its core stage engine fired. With the rocket standing on its launch pad, the Vulcain 2.1 engine was ignited, fired for four seconds as planned and switched off before its liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen fuels were drained to their separate underground tanks. These tests are the continuation of an earlier test on 18 July.

The exercise, conducted by CNES and ArianeGroup under the lead of ESA, checked pre-launch procedures and ignition, and showed again, that the system can be kept safe in the event of a launch abort, as already demonstrated during the 18 July test. Fuelling and ignition was the latest in an ongoing series of tests to validate that the rocket, launch pad, protective gantry and all related fluid and electrical connections work properly as a combined system.

The Ariane 6 rocket now installed on the launch pad is not intended for flight – the solid rocket boosters are inert – but it is almost identical to a flight model for purposes of testing. Flight models, including the rocket that will make Ariane 6’s inaugural flight, are being manufactured and assembled under the responsibility of ArianeGroup, the prime contractor in Les Mureaux, France and Bremen, Germany. The solid rocket boosters for the first flight are being aseembled in Kourou, French Guiana.