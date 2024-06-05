Watch live: Ariane 6 second flight

Due to further operations needed on a ground means interfacing with the launcher, the launch is postponed. The new launch date will be announced following the completion of these operations. Ariane 6 and its passenger, the CSO-3 satellite, are in stable and safe conditions.

Ariane 6 is scheduled to launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 13:24 local time on 3 March 2025 (16:24 GMT, 17:24 CET). This is the first commercial flight for Ariane 6, flight number VA263, operated by Arianespace, carrying the CSO-3 satellite for the French Procurement Agency (DGA) and the French space agency (CNES) on behalf of the French Air and Space Force’s Space Command (CDE).

Tune in here on 3 March from 16:35 CET to watch the Ariane 6 rocket take flight for the second time.

About Ariane 6

Ariane 6 is Europe’s heavy launcher and a key element of ESA’s efforts to ensure autonomous access to space for Europe’s citizens. Its modular and versatile design allows it to launch all missions from low-Earth orbit into deep space. Standing over 60 metres tall, Ariane 6 can weigh almost 900 tonnes when launched with a full payload.

Ariane 6 has three stages: two or four boosters, and a main and upper stage. For this launch, the rocket will be used in its two-booster configuration.

The main stage and the solid rocket boosters are responsible for the first phase of flight. The stage is powered by the Vulcain 2.1 engine (fuelled by oxygen and hydrogen), with the main thrust at liftoff provided by the P120C boosters.

The upper stage is powered by the reignitable Vinci engine fuelled by cryogenic liquid oxygen and hydrogen. The upper stage will fire two times to reach the required orbit for this mission. After separation of the payload, Ariane 6 has a final burn planned to deorbit the upper stage and reduce space debris.

For more information download the media kit.