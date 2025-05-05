ESA Director General reaction to a reduced budget proposal for NASA
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher emphasises the importance of cooperation in space activities
On 2 May 2025, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a 'skinny’ version of the President's Budget Request (PBR) for fiscal year 2026. The more detailed version of the request is expected to be released in late May-early June. The Budget Request release marks the beginning of the appropriation process in US Congress culminating in the President’s signature of the budget bill passed by the House and the Senate – thus it should be kept in mind that this is still very much a work in progress.
NASA has briefed ESA about the Budget Request, and while some questions still remain about the full repercussions, follow-up meetings are already taking place with NASA. ESA remains open to cooperation with NASA on the programmes earmarked for a reduction or termination but is nevertheless assessing the impact with our Member States in preparation for ESA’s June Council.
ESA and NASA have a long history of successful partnership, particularly in exploration – a highly visible example of international cooperation – where we have many joint activities forging decades of strong bonds between American and European colleagues. Space exploration is an endeavour in which the collective can reach much farther than the individual. Thus, ESA has strong partnerships with space agencies from around the globe and is committed to not only being a reliable partner, but a strong and desirable partner.
At ESA’s June Council, based on further developments, there will be an assessment with our Member States of potential actions and alternative scenarios for impacted ESA programmes and related European industry. Later in the year, ESA will hold its Council at Ministerial level and is determined to raise Europe's potential in space – for the ultimate benefit of Europe, ESA’s Member States and their citizens.