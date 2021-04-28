ESA Explores a fictional asteroid impact

Once every two years, asteroid experts around the globe meet up and pretend an asteroid impact is imminent. Why? To prepare for the likely – but plausible – scenario in which this comes true.

In this latest episode of ESA Explores Space Operations, we speak about the hypothetical asteroid impact scenario playing out at this year's Planetary Defense Conference and why it matters, with Detlef Koschny – ESA's Head of Planetary Defence.

Get the full story on hypothetical asteroid 2021 PDC on the Rocket Science blog.