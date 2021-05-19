Podcast: Name our space weather mission
We need a name for our new spacecraft. Its mission? To spot potentially hazardous solar storms before they reach Earth.
We speak to Jussi Luntama, ESA's Head of Space Weather about the mission, why it needs a new name, and what kind of submissions he's hoping for.
Listen to the episode above, and submit your proposal.
