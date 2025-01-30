Science & Exploration Argonaut: a first European lunar lander 30/01/2025 2115 views 52 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) has signed a contract with Thales Alenia Space in Italy to lead European aerospace companies in building the Argonaut Lunar Descent Element, ESA’s first lunar lander.

A Moon exploration scenario ESA’s Argonaut represents Europe’s autonomous and versatile access to the Moon, supporting international exploration endeavours on the lunar surface. From the start of the next decade, the spacecraft will launch on regular missions to the Moon. These could deliver infrastructures, scientific instruments, rovers, technology demonstrators and vital resources for astronauts on the lunar surface such as food, water and air. Argonaut will be able to survive the harsh lunar night and day for five years, providing a key capability for sustainable lunar exploration.

A mock-up of the Argonaut lunar descent element on show at the LUNA facility inauguration Argonaut is a cornerstone of ESA’s lunar exploration strategy and is designed to work seamlessly with ESA’s Lunar Link on the Gateway and Moonlight communication and navigation systems. Argonaut is one of Europe’s contributions to international lunar programmes, particularly NASA’s Artemis programme and commercial lunar lander services, contributing to establishing a permanent and sustainable human presence on the Moon. The spacecraft for an Argonaut mission has three main components: the lunar descent module that takes care of flying to the Moon and landing on target, the payload, and the cargo platform that acts as the interface between the lander and payload.

Argonaut elements Thales Alenia Space in Italy will be leading the European consortium to build the lunar descent module; the rest of the core team includes Thales Alenia Space in the United Kingdom and France, and OHB. The team will deliver the Argonaut Lunar Descent Element in 2030 for the first operational mission, ArgoNET, expected in 2031. By the end of 2026, the industrial consortium in charge of using the first Lunar Descent Element will be selected. "The Argonaut contract signature is a pivotal moment for Europe’s lunar exploration ambitions," says Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director for Human and Robotic Exploration.

Argonaut mission patch "This first-of-its-kind European lunar lander demonstrates ESA’s dedication to advancing our industrial capabilities in deep space exploration. Argonaut will enable Europe to contribute meaningfully to international partnerships, while paving the way for a sustainable human presence on the Moon. Europe is on its journey to the Moon and has broken the ground towards European autonomy in exploration," he adds.