ESA title
Crew-3 launch to the Space Station
Science & Exploration

Watch live: Crew-3 arrive at International Space Station

11/11/2021 315 views 3 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Human and Robotic Exploration / Cosmic kiss

In brief

Coverage of ESA astronaut Matthias’s Maurer’s journey to the International Space Station continues, with docking scheduled for 00:10 GMT/ 01:10 CET Friday, 12 November and streaming live on ESA Web TV 2.

In-depth

Matthias and his NASA astronaut crew mates Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were launched in SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft called Endurance at 02:03 GMT/03:03 CET Thursday 11 November.

They will travel around 22 hours before docking to the Station, where they will conduct leak and pressurisation checks before opening the hatch at 01:45 GMT/02:45 CET Friday 12 November and a welcoming ceremony planned for 02:20 GMT/03:20 CET.

Watch the action live on ESA Web TV channel two.

via GIPHY

 

Upon arrival at the Station, Crew-3 will be greeted by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who are already on board, as members of Expedition 66.

Anton is the current commander of the International Space Station. He took over the role from ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on 6 November, prior to Thomas’s return to Earth with Crew-2.

Cosmic Kiss is the first space mission for Matthias, who graduated as an ESA astronaut in 2018. Matthias will spend approximately six months supporting science and operations aboard the orbital outpost and is expected to perform a Russian spacewalk in support of the European Robotic Arm (ERA) activation, having certified in both the Russian Orlan and American Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuits.

Timeline for docking and welcome

00:10 GMT/01:10 CET Friday 12 November Endurance capsule docks to International Space Station
01:45 GMT/02:45 CET Friday 12 November Hatch opening
02:20 GMT/03:20 CET Friday 12 November Onboard welcoming ceremony

Spotlight on science

With a background in materials science Matthias is looking forward to supporting over 35 European and many more international experiments in orbit. These include investigations in human research, biology, materials science, fluid physics, environmental science and radiation, and technology. A few highlights are:

  • Retinal Diagnostics, which uses a commercially available ophthalmology lens, adapted for use with a tablet in space, to capture images of astronauts’ retinas. Images and videos collected will be used to test and train artificial intelligence (AI) models that could automatically detect retinal changes in astronauts in the future and provide the ability to support patients and clinicians on Earth in remote or developing regions.
  • Biofilms, which aims to determine which metal surface has the best anti-microbial properties on ground, in orbit or on Mars. Run in the Kubik facility – a temperature-controlled incubator for studying biological samples in Europe’s Columbus module – it will test the growth of bacteria such as human skin-associated bacteria Staphylococcus capitisunder microgravity conditions.
  • EasyMotion, which will see Matthias test a specialised electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) suit while exercising to determine its effect in mitigating muscle and bone loss in microgravity.

For more information on science and operations Matthias will carry out in space, view the Cosmic Kiss mission brochure in English or German. Regular updates will also be provided on the ESA Cosmic Kiss mission page, ESA Exploration blog and Matthias’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.

You can also shop the official Cosmic Kiss collection online at the ESA Space Shop and get in the space spirit with the official Cosmic Kiss mission playlist on Spotify.

Related Articles

Image
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer official portrait

14/12/2020 733 views 18 likes
Matthias Maurer official portrait
View
Video 00:00:17
Play
Science & Exploration

Cosmic Kiss mission patch

14/12/2020 1675 views 25 likes
Play
Highlight
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer on Flickr

ESA's Mathias Maurer and NASA's Raja Chari during RED camera training
Open
Highlight
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer on YouTube

Open
Press Release N° 26–2021
Science & Exploration

Call for media: Pre-launch news conference with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer

Media representatives are invited to join German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on Thursday 9 September from 09:00-10:00 CEST for a news conference to learn more about his first mission to space.
01/09/2021 434 views
Open
Story
Canned russian space food tasting items for Matthias Maurer
Science & Exploration

Homemade space food for Matthias Maurer

08/10/2020 9586 views 83 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and Thomas Pesquet

28/07/2020 946 views 7 likes
ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and Thomas Pesquet training at NASA's Johnson Space Center
View
Video 00:05:33
Play
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer: training for a spacewalk

23/07/2020 3236 views 67 likes
Play
Video 00:05:43
Play
Science & Exploration

Fit for space – spacewalk training

11/11/2019 3295 views 24 likes
Play
Story
Matthias Maurer officially becomes an astronaut
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer graduates as ESA astronaut

25/09/2018 4549 views 61 likes
Read
Video 00:03:00
Play
Science & Exploration

Meet ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer

25/09/2018 1885 views 8 likes
Play
Story
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer

38797 views 219 likes
Read