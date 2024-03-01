Science & Exploration Top 5: Space for your health 01/03/2024 670 views 8 likes

Space has led to technological innovations with wide-ranging applications in healthcare. Beyond consumer gadgets, such as wireless headsets and scratch-resistant lenses, space exploration is a catalyst for understanding the human body and advancing scientific results that benefit people worldwide. Here are Europe’s top 5 stories in space for your health. Gravity affects everything we do and everything that happens inside and around us. On Earth’s surface, everything is subject to an average gravitational acceleration of 9.81 m/s2, or what we call 1 g. This acceleration keeps us grounded but it also influences all reactions and phenomena around us, from falling apples to cell growth. Microgravity conditions allow scientists to study phenomena free from the influence of gravity and investigate in depth the fundamental mechanisms at play. The International Space Station provides uninterrupted periods of weightlessness and offers the opportunity for scientists to conduct research, with the help of astronauts on board, that would be impossible to perform on Earth.

Growing old in space The effects on the human body in microgravity are similar to ageing but sped up: after six months in space, astronauts experience a loss in bone density of about 1% a month as well as muscle atrophy, losing up to a fifth of their muscle mass and two-fifths of their muscle strength. To fight this loss, astronauts exercise two hours every day on the Space Station. These detrimental effects are reversed once the astronauts spend some time back on Earth. A variety of experiments sent to the International Space Station, including the Molecular Muscle Experiment and Myotones, investigate the effects of microgravity on the musculoskeletal system. The In Vitro Bone experiment, sent to the Station in 2018, monitored the degradation of bone cells in the presence and absence of the irisin protein. The presence of irisin was found to counteract the effect of microgravity, which could lead to the development of an irisin-based therapy to the benefit of our ageing population.

Growing old in space



Monitoring close to your heart A technology developed to telemonitor the mechanical function of astronauts’ hearts while in microgravity will soon allow people on Earth to keep track of their heart’s health from the comfort of their homes. HeartKinetics, a business supported by the ESA innovation centre in Belgium, has developed a non-invasive way to keep track of your heart’s function using the accelerator and gyroscope sensors in your smartphone to record your heart’s mechanical activity and rhythm, delivering a remote cardiac assessment in just a few minutes. This technology will benefit the 49 million people living with cardiovascular disease in the EU who may not always be able to see a doctor, or who need follow-ups after being discharged from the hospital.

Growing blood vessels in space By cultivating human endothelial cells in space, which are the cells that line the inner wall of our blood vessels, researchers can gain insight into how these function and grow without the effect of gravity. During the Spheroids experiment conducted on the International Space Station in 2016, cell cultures cultivated in microgravity formed three-dimensional globular and tubular structures without the need for external support, a feat previously unattainable on Earth. The experiment results are opening up possibilities to grow artificial blood vessels as well as gain knowledge for the prevention and treatment of blood-related diseases such as hypertension and thrombosis.

Growing blood vessels in space



Tracking eyes from space to laser surgery An eye-tracking device developed for space is now commonly used in laser surgery. On Earth, your eyes can remain steady even while you shake your head, thanks to your inner ear which uses gravity as a reference. Researchers wanted to study how astronauts cope in space without this reference point and so needed a robust method to track their eyes without interfering with their work. After an eye-tracking helmet was tested on the International Space Station for several years, engineers realised the technology had an application on Earth in laser-eye surgery, where it is necessary to track the patient’s eye to precisely direct the laser scalpel.

Hibernation for space travel and surgery Human hibernation could be the best way to keep crew healthy on missions to Mars, but it also has potential medical applications, especially for surgery. By entering a state known as torpor, astronauts could significantly reduce their metabolic rates and energy consumption, meaning they would need to bring less food and water with them. Research by ESA’s science teams has also shown that hibernation could mitigate the harmful effects of cosmic radiation during prolonged space travel. On Earth, induced torpor has a variety of medical applications, especially for surgery: as a replacement for anaesthesia, for those who are allergic, or to improve survival rates in critical scenarios such as heart attacks or violence-related injuries.

Hibernation for space

Find out more about how research in space benefits us all here, here and also here.