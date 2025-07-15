Science & Exploration Ignis mission highlights 15/07/2025 1265 views 36 likes

After 20 days in space, ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and his Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crewmates returned safely to Earth today, 15 July 2025.

The successful landing marked the conclusion of a mission that not only advanced science but also deepened international collaboration and inspired public engagement in space exploration. By the time Sławosz departed from the International Space Station on Monday, 14 July 2025, he completed nearly 230 orbits around Earth, covering more than 13 million kilometres.

Ignis ignited The distance travelled by the Polish Ignis mission goes far beyond numbers. It was a journey measured in scientific breakthroughs, educational outreach and powerful moments of connection between Earth and space. Launched on 25 June 2025, Ax-4 brought together a diverse international crew. Travelling alongside Sławosz were commander Peggy Whitson from the USA, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India and fellow mission specialist Tibor Kapu from Hungary. Together, they embarked on the most research-intensive private astronaut mission to date, conducting over 60 experiments across biomedical science, advanced materials, neuroscience, agriculture and space technology.

Science at the heart of Ignis Over the course of just under three weeks and 105 hours of work at his orbital office, Sławosz contributed to more than 20 experiments: 13 Polish-led experiments, five ESA experiments and three for Hungary.

Sławosz in Cupola with Polish flag Sławosz fulfilled all mission objectives and went beyond the target with an extra 27% activities completed, including eight live in-flight calls, and served as a powerful ambassador for European science and exploration. Polish experiments were developed in collaboration with universities, research institutions, and companies and coordinated by ESA and the Polish Space Agency (POLSA). Ignis marked a historic milestone as Poland’s first government-sponsored human spaceflight to the International Space Station, representing a significant step forward for the nation’s growing role in space exploration. From the moment he arrived, Sławosz dove headfirst into a packed schedule of research, outreach and symbolic milestones. Throughout the Ignis mission, Sławosz contributed to a broad portfolio of ESA and Polish-led scientific investigations spanning neuroscience, biology, materials science and radiation research.

Sławosz and the Yeast Tardigrade Gene experiment in space The mission supported studies on mental health, brain activity and sleep in space; explored the human microbiome, immune response and muscle and bone health; and worked with extremophile organisms like volcanic algae and cyanobacteria, among others. A significant moment came during a joint in-flight call with Ax-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, focused on space radiation research. As a radiation physicist, Sławosz brought unique expertise to the discussion, having previously worked on monitoring systems for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. The exchange highlighted how his scientific background directly could contribute to building safer missions to the Moon and Mars.

Connecting space and society Sławosz became a bridge between orbit and Earth, recording educational videos and participating in live calls with students, teachers and leaders across Poland. Students in Warsaw, Wrocław, Rzeszów, and Łódź had the unique chance to speak directly with an astronaut in space and ask questions about human spaceflight.

First Polish astronaut on International Space Station connects with Poland's authorities The educational programme for all age groups included lessons from space, competitions, microgravity experiments and two radio amateur contacts. Sławosz also brought science to life through hands-on demonstrations designed by Polish students. From spinning liquids in microgravity to exploring the Magnus Effect and Newton’s Cradle, he turned the Space Station into a floating classroom. Even when microgravity made some experiments tricky, he collaborated closely with ground teams to adapt and complete them, ensuring that curiosity was never left unanswered.

Teamwork across Earth and orbit Throughout Ignis, Sławosz maintained a close link with the Columbus Control Centre (COL-CC) in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. Whether troubleshooting anomalies in experiment software, coordinating headset tests for media events, or exchanging updates during crew conferences, the contact between the astronaut and the ground team was constant.

Sharing pierogi with teams on ground During a mid-mission celebration, Sławosz shared a symbolic meal of pierogi with the COL-CC team. The control room team had sourced pierogi from the same batch that flew to space with Sławosz as his bonus food – a comforting tradition to celebrate team spirit and a bringing a taste of home to space. Even during rare off-duty moments, the Ax-4 crew remained connected to Earth. From 400 km above the surface, Sławosz captured images and video of Earth, reflected on the journey and reconnected with his loved ones.

Sławosz in Columbus The Ignis mission has advanced science, inspired students and strengthened the ties between space and society. It has been a mission of many firsts— for Poland, for ESA, for Sławosz, and for the growing landscape of commercial and international cooperation in human spaceflight. With the data and samples returning to Earth with the mission, research teams across Europe and Poland are beginning the next phase of analysis. The journey is not over for Sławosz yet. He still needs to go through various scientific, educative and outreach activities in the upcoming weeks and months.