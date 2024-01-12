Watch live: liftoff of Marcus Wandt to space
In brief
Tune in from Wednesday 17 January from 20:15 GMT/21:15 CET to see ESA project astronaut Marcus Wadnt take off to the International Space Station for his first mission, Muninn. Watch the action live on ESA Web TV 2 and ESA YouTube.
In-depth
Marcus is the first of a new generation of European astronauts to fly on a commercial human spaceflight opportunity as part of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3).
Liftoff is scheduled for 22:11 GMT/23:11 CET (17:11 local time). Marcus will be propelled into space atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
During the journey on the Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, Marcus will be mission specialist and will share the ride with Walter Villadei from Italy, Alper Gezeravcı from Türkiye and Michael López-Alegría, a dual US-Spanish citizen.
Marcus and his crewmates will arrive to the Space Station around 36 hours after liftoff. The capsule is set to dock with the Space Station on Friday 19 January at 10:15 GMT (11:15 CET). Follow the continuous live coverage of the docking two hours in advance and watch the ingress of the crew and the welcome ceremony on ESA Web TV.
The Muninn mission will officially begin as soon as Marcus goes through the hatch. ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will welcome him as commander of the Space Station. This will be the first time two Scandinavians live and work together in space.
Launch and docking coverage
|20:15 GMT/21:15 CET
|Wednesday 17 January
|Launch webcast begins
|22:11 GMT/23:11 CET
|Wednesday 17 January
|Liftoff
|08:15 GMT (09:15 CET)
|Friday 19 January
|Docking webcast begins
|10:15 GMT (11:15 CET)
|Friday 19 January
|Docking to the Space Station
|12:00 GMT (13:00 CET)
|Friday 19 January
|Hatch opening
|12:35 GMT (13:35 CET)
|Friday 19 January
|Welcome ceremony
Follow the Muninn mission
Follow Marcus’s journey on the Muninn website, check our launch kit in English or Swedish and connect with Marcus on his Instagram and X accounts.