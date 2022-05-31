Media invitation: new details about our Milky Way in the third Gaia data release
Media representatives are invited to join a virtual press event at 13 June 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 CEST, to learn more about the new data set to be released by ESA’s Gaia mission.
Gaia is ESA’s mission to create the most accurate and complete multi-dimensional map of the Milky Way. This allows astronomers to reconstruct our home galaxy’s past and future evolution over billions of years, better understand the lifecycle of stars, and our place in the Universe.
On 13 June, Gaia’s third full data set will be released, which contains new and improved details for almost two billion objects in our Milky Way and revolutionises our understanding of the galaxy.
The catalogue includes new information, including chemical compositions, stellar temperatures, colours, masses, ages, and the speed at which stars move towards or away from us. Much of this information was revealed by the newly released spectroscopy, a technique in which the starlight is split (like a rainbow). It also lists special subsets of stars, like those that change brightness over time. Also new in this data set is the largest catalogue yet of binary stars in the Milky Way, thousands of Solar System objects such as asteroids and moons of planets, and millions of galaxies and quasars outside the Milky Way.
Together with the new data set, about fifty scientific papers will be published of which nine are specifically dedicated to demonstrating the great potential of Gaia’s new data.
Speakers:
Josef Aschbacher - ESA Director General
Günther Hasinger - ESA Director of Science
Timo Prusti - Gaia Project Scientist
Anthony Brown – Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium Chair
Antonella Vallenari - Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium Chair Deputy Chair
Conny Aerts - Professor at Leuven University and member of the Gaia Collaboration
Local events by the Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium
Expert scientists and software developers from across Europe and beyond are teamed up in the Data Processing and Analysis Consortium (DPAC). Gaia DPAC, in collaboration with ESA, is responsible for processing and analysing Gaia's data and for producing the Gaia Catalogues. With members from more than 20 countries, the consortium brings together skills and expertise from across the continent, reflecting the international nature and cooperative spirit of ESA itself.
Gaia DPAC organises local events in 13 countries in many different languages. A full overview of all Gaia Data Release 3 events can be found here:
https://www.cosmos.esa.int/web/gaia/dr3-events
