Rosetta's legacy: how were you inspired?

From inspiring a love for the stars to making a life-changing career move, we want to know how ESA’s Rosetta mission has shaped your life.

It’s been ten years since Rosetta arrived at Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. In that time, scientists have been digging into the data collected by the mission to demystify comets and unmask the origins of our Solar System. But we are aware that the mission has inspired something much bigger.

“Over the last ten years we’ve heard many stories about the impact that Rosetta has had on people’s lives; it’s touched people like we’ve never seen a mission do before.” – Elsa Montagnon, Head of Science Mission Management and Science Operations at ESA

To celebrate the ten-year anniversary, we’re creating an online exhibition to showcase your stories. You can submit to the ‘10 years since Rosetta’ exhibition via this form.

Did Rosetta inspire you to change career, study a science subject, or name your dog ‘Philae’? Has it kicked off a career as a content creator, rekindled a childhood love for astronomy, or motivated you to undertake new scientific research? Or have you created art, written a science fiction novel, or developed educational activities based on Rosetta’s images of Comet 67P?

Whatever your story, however big or small Rosetta’s influence on your life, we want to hear from you. Specifically, we want to find out how the mission touched you in 2014, and as a consequence, how your life over the last ten years has been shaped thanks to the mission.

We invite you to submit words, images, videos, audio files or links to published material. Tell us your story through photos, record yourself speaking on camera, or simply write a short text. The ‘Rosetta’s legacy’ exhibition will be very visual, so we encourage you to include photos and videos wherever possible, even if not directly linked to your submission.