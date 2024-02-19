ERS-2 spotted by other satellites during descent

ESA’s European Remote Sensing 2 satellite ( ERS-2 ) was recently spotted tumbling as it descends through the atmosphere. These images were captured by cameras on board other satellites by Australian company HEO on behalf of the UK Space Agency .

How and why were they taken?

National space agencies operate national reentry warning services and often conduct research to inform future policies and guidelines on safe and sustainable space operations.

They share data with ESA and other international partners through forums such as the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee to support the monitoring of satellite reentries.

The UK Space Agency recently worked with HEO to capture these images of ERS-2 during its descent. Using cameras on other satellites to image objects reentering the atmosphere is a relatively new approach. In future, these images may be used alongside data from ground-based sensors to refine reentry predictions.

These images were captured during ‘flyby’ inspections, during which a satellite photographs an inactive spacecraft, rocket body, upper stage or uncontrolled space debris as it passes. This is opposed to dedicated inspection missions, such as the recently launched Astroscale ADRAS-J mission, which approach an object and conduct prolonged close-proximity investigations.