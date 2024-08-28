Agency New AI Hub to empower space-enabled connectivity 06/03/2026 647 views 22 likes

A new European Space Agency facility that will use artificial intelligence to advance satellite-enabled connectivity is being developed in the UK.

Backed by the UK Space Agency, ESA’s AI Hub will offer a unique environment where European industry can test, validate and scale AI-driven innovations for satellite and converged communications, transforming how networks are designed, integrated and managed. The development of the AI Hub was announced this week by representatives from ESA and the UK Space Agency at Mobile World Congress, a global connectivity conference held in Barcelona.

Inside ESA's 5G/6G Hub Located at ESA’s European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT) in Oxfordshire, the upcoming facility will complement the capabilities of ESA’s 5G/6G Hub – which has been enabling industry to realise the huge potential of converged satellite and terrestrial networks since its launch in 2022. ESA’s AI Hub will concentrate on several strategic areas of telecommunications where AI is expected to have a transformative impact. Projects carried out at the AI Hub will optimise the use spectrum to boost system efficiency; develop intelligent autonomous platforms for robotics and drones; enable cognitive networking across multiple orbits; and enhance cybersecurity to support resilient and trusted infrastructure.

The new AI Hub will be located at ECSAT Other areas of focus include 6G and direct-to-device communications; predictive systems to lower operational costs and extend satellite lifetimes; digital twins to model the behaviour of converged networks in near real time; and optimised data delivery for industries such as media, civil protection and healthcare. Through collaboration with the AI Hub, companies will be given access to range of next generation facilities, including several rooms for demonstrating novel technologies, a technical lab for application development and testing, and a state-of-the-art private satellite communications network. Antonio Franchi, Head of ESA’s 5G/6G Non-Terrestrial Network Programme, said, “AI is set to revolutionise the development of satellite and converged communications networks and our new AI Hub will ensure that Europe plays a leading role in this transformation. “Building on the success of our previous and ongoing 5G/6G activities, we look forward to welcoming companies to the AI Hub to develop AI-empowered technologies and applications for the benefit of society and industry.” Craig Brown, Investment Director at the UK Space Agency, said, “The UK is already home to world-leading space expertise, and ESA’s new AI Hub in Oxfordshire builds on that strong foundation. By bringing together AI and satellite communications in one dedicated facility, this initiative will help industry develop the technologies that will define how we connect in the future. The UK Space Agency is proud to back this investment, which will create real opportunities for businesses to innovate, grow and compete on a global stage.”

Robot at ECSAT operated from Mobile World Congress The announcement of the AI Hub formed part of a significant ESA contribution to Mobile World Congress, which included a dedicated ESA stand, participation in several panel sessions, and twice daily demonstrations connecting the congress with two ESA establishments. During the demonstrations, visitors were linked over a satellite connection to ECSAT, as well as ESA’s LUNA facility in Cologne, Germany, which hosts a simulated lunar environment that is used to test future exploration technologies. The aim was to showcase how satellite networks could shape future lunar exploration by enabling seamless connectivity with robotic systems to assist astronaut training, and to carryout complex tasks on the Moon and beyond.