Euclid discovers new comet

Background information

[1] Euclid has previously detected comets, but they were already known. C/2026 S1 (Euclid) is the first new comet that Euclid has discovered.

[2] Comets are icy, dusty leftovers from the birth of the Solar System about 4.6 billion years ago, mostly originating in the distant Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud, beyond the orbits of the outer Solar System planets (interstellar comets come from other solar systems). When a comet swings close to the Sun, its ice turns to gas, creating a glowing fuzzy ‘coma’ and long tail. Because comets originating in our Solar System have changed very little since they formed, studying them helps scientists understand the raw ingredients and conditions that shaped the planets, including clues about where Earth’s water and the building blocks of life may have come from.

[3] Mikko Pöntinen is a PhD student at the University of Helsinki. The discovery was reported on behalf of the Solar System Objects Science Working Group of the Euclid Consortium: M. Pöntinen, A. A. Nucita, A. Franco, M. Granvik, B. Altieri, S. Kruk, B. Y. Irureta-Goyena and B. Carry.

[4] The comet was discovered in the ‘Euclid Deep Field North’. It was captured in five different fields of view over several days, with between two and four exposures per view, yielding a total of 16 exposures.

[5] The International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center (MPC) acts as the global clearing house for comet and asteroid observations, collecting reports from observers worldwide and using them to confirm new discoveries, calculate orbits, and assign official designations. The orbital period of C/2026 S1 (Euclid) will be refined once more data has been collected.

[6] The goal of the Euclid mission is to reveal the hidden influence of dark matter and dark energy on the visible Universe. Over a period of six years, Euclid will observe the shapes and motions of billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years.

About Euclid

Euclid is a European mission, built and operated by ESA, with contributions from its Member States and NASA. The Euclid Consortium – consisting of more than 2000 scientists from 300 institutes in 15 European countries, the USA, Canada and Japan – is responsible for providing the scientific instruments and scientific data analysis. ESA selected Thales Alenia Space as prime contractor for the construction of the satellite and its service module, with Airbus Defence and Space chosen to develop the payload module, including the telescope. NASA provided the detectors of the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer, NISP. Euclid is a medium-class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision Programme.

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