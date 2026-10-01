Mars’s oddest cloud may be even odder than we thought

While some aspects of the modelled cloud don’t exactly match the observations, “the result is remarkable,” says Jorge. “We don’t have nearly as much information about Mars’s atmosphere as we do about Earth's, so reproducing the AMEC to this degree is a big success for the model.”

The researchers based their modelling on data from the three cameras aboard Mars Express: the Visual Monitoring Camera, High Resolution Stereo Camera, and OMEGA. Mars Express can image large swathes of the martian surface at high resolution, and it is one of the few Mars-orbiting spacecraft – alongside ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter – able to observe during morning hours, when the AMEC is present.

“Mars Express can also track how the cloud is changing on timescales of mere hours, which gives us an unrivalled view of short-lived phenomena on the planet,” says ESA Mars Express Project Scientist Colin Wilson. “Overall, this finding is a true accomplishment for the mission and its scientists: Mars Express discovered the AMEC, has followed up and monitored it for years, and is now helping reveal the secrets of its formation.”

Beyond furthering our understanding of atmospheric processes on Mars and elsewhere, the result highlights that we should not discount unlikely processes when exploring the planets of the Universe (including exoplanets). Colin adds: “While clouds on Earth and Mars seem to be governed by the same ‘rules’, understanding this exotic martian cloud required exotic physics – and this may be true elsewhere in the cosmos.”

Notes for editors

Mars Express has imaged the AMEC using both the lower-resolution VMC camera and – as in this release – with the high-resolution HRSC. This marks the first ESA release featuring HRSC imagery of the AMEC, and shows the cloud in striking detail.

‘Homogeneous ice Nucleation from Water Vapour Suggested by Elongated Clouds on Mars’ by J. Hernández-Bernal et al. is published today in Nature Geoscience. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-026-02089-9. A free version of the paper is available here.

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