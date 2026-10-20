Mars moon lander set to launch on 19 October

MMX will be the first spacecraft to orbit Phobos (in a 'quasi-satellite orbit'), and the first to collect samples from a moon's surface other than our own. Special technology has been created to help land, manoeuvre and collect samples robotically in the extremely low gravity at Phobos.

After achieving all that, MMX will be the first mission that returns to Earth after visiting the Mars system. The ability to make such round trips could be interesting for future robotic missions that bring back samples from Mars itself, and potentially even visiting Mars with humans in the future.

The main MMX spacecraft will study Phobos from a distance, then deploy a rover called Idefix to the moon's surface, before finally landing on Phobos to collect samples to return to Earth. On the way home, it will fly past and further investigate Deimos and Mars itself.

The mission carries a total of 11 science instruments: seven on the main spacecraft, and four on the rover. The main spacecraft also carries a radiation monitor, two high-resolution cameras, and two different sampling devices.

The 25-kg Idefix rover has two main tasks: providing information to prepare for the landing of the main spacecraft to collect samples, and analysing the composition and texture of Phobos’s surface. The gravity on Phobos is so low that Idefix will only weigh the equivalent of 15 grams on its surface!