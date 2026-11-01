European Space Agency Member States have selected Plasma Observatory as the agency’s next medium-class [1] mission. Its seven coordinated spacecraft will, for the first time, track how the Sun’s energy moves through Earth’s magnetic shield, across different scales of distance and time.
Plasma – a gas of charged particles [2] – makes up 99% of the visible Universe, and the transfer of energy within it governs how almost everything in the Universe works. From the Sun and stars to the solar wind, plasma shapes cosmic structures and drives dynamic phenomena such as solar storms, shocks, auroras, and magnetic explosions.
“After rigorous scientific and technical assessment [3], the European science community has determined that Plasma Observatory will enable us to understand how our planet interacts with the sea of plasma around it in greater detail than ever before,” says ESA’s Director of Science Prof. Carole Mundell.
“Building on the exceptional results of ESA’s Cluster quartet, Plasma Observatory will take European leadership in heliophysics into the next decade and beyond.”
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Why do we need to study plasma?
The Sun constantly blows out a stream of plasma, called the solar wind. When it reaches Earth, it meets our planet’s magnetic field, which protects us from much of the impact. The most powerful interactions result in the auroras, and occasionally – and more extremely – in power outages in satellites and critical grid infrastructure.
“Plasma’s prevalence throughout our Solar System and indeed the entire Universe means it is essential to understand,” says ESA’s Matt Taylor, Study Scientist for Plasma Observatory.
“We can use Earth’s magnetic ‘bubble’ – its magnetosphere – as a natural laboratory as it exhibits a variety of specific plasma phenomena and it is the closest and easiest thing that we can study to understand the multiple scales that plasma operates on.”
“This will give us a deeper understanding of how the underlying physics of these interactions works both here in our own Solar System and with applications far beyond, helping us interpret phenomena around other stars that spacecraft cannot visit directly.”
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How will Plasma Observatory work?
Earlier missions, such as ESA’s Cluster, found that solar wind plasma interacts with Earth’s magnetic environment on scales from a few kilometres up to tens of thousands of kilometres across, and from milliseconds to minutes. But Cluster could only examine one scale of space and time at once.
“Plasma Observatory's simultaneous measurements of magnetic and electric fields and particles in seven places at once will reveal how small, fast events connect to much larger changes across key regions of the magnetosphere. It will be like seeing both the fine detail and big picture at the same time and how they are connected, providing the missing link across scales," explains Matt.
"By sailing the shores of the cosmic plasma ocean in near-Earth space, and surfing through the waves at the turbulent boundaries of our magnetosphere in careful formation, Plasma Observatory will explore multi-scale physics – the next frontier in fundamental space science.”
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Next medium- and fast-class missions downselected
ESA also announced today that it has narrowed down the options for its next medium-class and fast-class missions to four and three candidates respectively [4]. During 2027, all seven candidates will undergo initial studies to consolidate requirements and assess costs and technical challenges. The fast-class mission will be selected one year from now, while the medium-class mission selection is expected in 2030.
“The themes range from the hidden oceans and ancient building blocks of our Solar System to the most powerful events and earliest moments in the cosmos, showcasing the extraordinary ambition and breadth of Europe’s scientific community," says Carole. “It’s an exhilarating moment for European space science.”
How does ESA choose a mission?
ESA’s world-leading Science Programme is shaped by Europe’s scientific community. Mission ideas emerge through open calls, are selected through peer review and expert advisory groups, refined through further studies, and are ultimately developed into spacecraft capable of delivering ambitious discoveries.
A structured selection process is designed to keep decisions transparent, fair, and focused on scientific impact. It is community-driven and overseen by the Science Programme Committee, which meets roughly three times a year. The Committee brings together representatives from each of ESA’s 23 Member States, giving every country an equal voice in major decisions that shape the future of European space science.
The selection of Plasma Observatory marks the end of a process that began in 2021 [3], and the start of a new phase as the mission moves towards formal ‘adoption’ [5], and then construction, ahead of a foreseen launch at the end of the next decade.
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Background
[1] ESA’s Science Programme plans are defined by different classes of missions to fulfil specific roles over a range of timeframes and budgets. They are categorised as large-, medium-, small- and fast-class missions, together with external partner-led ‘missions of opportunity’.
Plasma Observatory fills the M7 slot. Current medium-class missions in operation are Solar Orbiter [M1] and Euclid [M2]. Plato [M3], Ariel [M4] and Envision [M5] are M-class missions in preparation. M1–M5 are part of ESA’s Cosmic Vision programme. M7 will be the first mission of Voyage 2050, the next step in our exploration of the cosmos.
More about the types of ESA mission: https://www.science.esa.int/web/cm25/vision
[2] After solid, liquid, and gas, plasma is the fourth state of matter. It is an ionised gas of charged particles that responds strongly to electric and magnetic fields. Although uncommon in everyday conditions on Earth (because our atmosphere is relatively cool and dense) it makes up more than 99% of visible matter in the Universe. This includes the Sun and other stars; even the space between planets and stars is filled with plasma. Within the Solar System, the Sun continuously replenishes the surrounding plasma through the solar wind.
[3] In December 2021, ESA called for proposals for the M7 mission slot. From 27 responses, experts within and outside ESA used rigorous scientific and technical assessments and a peer review selection process to narrow down the number of proposals in the running. In November 2022, five mission concepts remained.
Between January and September 2023, these final five went through ‘Phase 0’ studies – an undertaking that explores the expected science that could be achieved with each mission, as well as coming up with a preliminary mission design. At the end of the study, the field narrowed to three possible missions.
The three missions then entered an Industrial Competitive ‘Phase A’ study. This lasted around 2.5 years and resulted in a significantly more detailed mission design. At the end of the Phase A study, scientists and engineers assessed each mission for scientific value, technical feasibility, and how well it would complement existing and planned missions.
In June 2026, ESA proposed to the Science Programme Committee that Plasma Observatory be selected. At today’s meeting, the Committee reached their decision, formally selecting Plasma Observatory as ESA’s next M-class mission. Launch is provisionally foreseen for the late 2030s.
More about how missions are chosen: https://www.science.esa.int/web/cm25/governance
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[4] The four medium-class mission concepts that move forward for further study for the M8 slot are:
• CALICO+: exploration of ocean-world Ceres and its potential habitability, using an orbiter and mini-lander.
• FOSSIL: precision measurements of spectral distortions in the cosmic microwave background to probe the early Universe and fundamental physics.
• PRIAMOS: return of samples from a primitive D-type near-Earth asteroid to investigate Solar System formation and the delivery of volatiles and organics.
• SPARK: investigation of magnetic reconnection and particle acceleration in solar flares
The three fast-Class missions that will undergo further study for the F3 slot are:
• GRINTA: a gamma-ray observatory for transient and multi-messenger astrophysics
• MUSTI: far-ultraviolet spectroscopy of massive stars, their winds, binary interactions and final evolution
• SIRIUS: extreme-ultraviolet spectroscopy of nearby stars and the local interstellar medium
During 2027, all seven candidates will undergo initial studies to consolidate the mission requirements and assess costs and technical challenges. The fast-class mission will be selected in around one year from now, while the medium-class mission selection is expected in 2030.
[5] In ESA’s mission-selection process, adoption is the formal decision to move a mission from study and development into full implementation, committing it to construction and preparations towards launch and operations.
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How our missions are chosen
Different types of missions in the Science Programme
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