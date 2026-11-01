[1] ESA’s Science Programme plans are defined by different classes of missions to fulfil specific roles over a range of timeframes and budgets. They are categorised as large-, medium-, small- and fast-class missions, together with external partner-led ‘missions of opportunity’.

Plasma Observatory fills the M7 slot. Current medium-class missions in operation are Solar Orbiter [M1] and Euclid [M2]. Plato [M3], Ariel [M4] and Envision [M5] are M-class missions in preparation. M1–M5 are part of ESA’s Cosmic Vision programme. M7 will be the first mission of Voyage 2050, the next step in our exploration of the cosmos.

More about the types of ESA mission: https://www.science.esa.int/web/cm25/vision

[2] After solid, liquid, and gas, plasma is the fourth state of matter. It is an ionised gas of charged particles that responds strongly to electric and magnetic fields. Although uncommon in everyday conditions on Earth (because our atmosphere is relatively cool and dense) it makes up more than 99% of visible matter in the Universe. This includes the Sun and other stars; even the space between planets and stars is filled with plasma. Within the Solar System, the Sun continuously replenishes the surrounding plasma through the solar wind.

[3] In December 2021, ESA called for proposals for the M7 mission slot. From 27 responses, experts within and outside ESA used rigorous scientific and technical assessments and a peer review selection process to narrow down the number of proposals in the running. In November 2022, five mission concepts remained.

Between January and September 2023, these final five went through ‘Phase 0’ studies – an undertaking that explores the expected science that could be achieved with each mission, as well as coming up with a preliminary mission design. At the end of the study, the field narrowed to three possible missions.

The three missions then entered an Industrial Competitive ‘Phase A’ study. This lasted around 2.5 years and resulted in a significantly more detailed mission design. At the end of the Phase A study, scientists and engineers assessed each mission for scientific value, technical feasibility, and how well it would complement existing and planned missions.

In June 2026, ESA proposed to the Science Programme Committee that Plasma Observatory be selected. At today’s meeting, the Committee reached their decision, formally selecting Plasma Observatory as ESA’s next M-class mission. Launch is provisionally foreseen for the late 2030s.

More about how missions are chosen: https://www.science.esa.int/web/cm25/governance