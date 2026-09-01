Science begins for Smile

A big part of the commissioning period involved testing out Smile’s toolbox of four science instruments – the soft X-ray imager (SXI), ultraviolet aurora imager (UVI), magnetometer (MAG) and light ion analyser (LIA).

Each instrument will collect vital information to help us better understand solar storms, geomagnetic storms, and the science of space weather. Smile will give us data on how solar activity interacts with Earth's magnetic field, leads to the auroras and can affect electronic infrastructure on and around Earth.

The video below is the first footage to be released from UVI, the first camera since 2008 to capture the full ring of northern lights around the North Pole in ultraviolet light. UVI is now recording the auroras for a record-breaking 45 hours at a time.

The footage was taken on 24 July 2026, just two weeks after UVI was switched on. It shows activity in the ring of northern lights due to a disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field caused by a rush of solar wind particles.