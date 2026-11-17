ESA’s Voyage 2050 science programme targets major scientific challenges from ocean worlds and temperate exoplanets to the early Universe, requiring a new generation of advanced instruments.

Prodex is exploring how Participating States can prepare. Its 2025 Call for Ideas invited scientists and industry to propose capabilities that could shape future missions. ESA received 32 proposals and shortlisted 11 for consolidation into project proposals for implementation in the first quarter of 2027, pending funding confirmation by delegations.

Frédéric Safa, Head of the Future Missions Department in the Science Directorate at ESA, said: “While we encourage new instrument techniques that improve performance or save resources, the selection process favours ideas that can realistically be used for near-term missions and foster collaboration among Member States.”

The anniversary discussions covered national strategies, early innovation, technology maturation, and institute-industry partnerships, as well as Prodex’s role in accelerating pathways to flight opportunities. ESA is analysing this feedback ahead of upcoming discussions with Participating States.