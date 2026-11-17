For forty years, Prodex, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Programme for the Development of Scientific Experiments, has turned the scientific ambitions of its Participating States into instruments and experiments flown in space.
In October 2026, the Prodex community gathered in Zurich, Switzerland, to celebrate this milestone, to review Prodex successes and shape the programme’s future.
Co-organised between ESA Prodex and Switzerland – the first country to join Prodex in 1986, the event brought together Participating States, scientists, research institutes, industry and ESA.
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Her Excellency Martina Hirayama with Professor Carole Mundell
Professor Carole Mundell, ESA Director of Science and Director of Prodex, opened the event, welcoming Her Excellency Martina Hirayama, Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation, who delivered the opening keynote.
Over three days, keynotes, national perspectives and panel discussions explored Prodex achievements, future challenges and long-term needs. The programme also included visits to scientific, industrial and innovation organisations around Zurich, whose generous welcome provided participants with opportunities to exchange ideas, discover Swiss capabilities and strengthen connections.
From scientific ambition to instruments in space
The 17 Participating States’ confidence in Prodex remains strong following the 38% increase in subscriptions at ESA’s previous Council Meeting at Ministerial Level (CM25). Annual commitments from some States are projected to rise by 50% from 2027.
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Some recent and ongoing developments enabled by Prodex.
Prodex generates unique scientific knowledge and strengthens industrial capabilities across science, Earth observation, exploration, navigation, technology and space safety, as well as national missions and contributions to missions led by international partners.
Michel Lazerges, Head of the Prodex Office at ESA, said: “Prodex is not a technology-development programme. Instead, it aims to transform scientific and technical concepts into flight-ready instruments and experiments.”
Prodex-supported developments can be found on missions including Solar Orbiter, BepiColombo, Cheops and Smile, with contributions also being prepared for future ESA and international missions and experiments aboard the International Space Station.
Prodex is also preparing for future missions
ESA’s Voyage 2050 science programme targets major scientific challenges from ocean worlds and temperate exoplanets to the early Universe, requiring a new generation of advanced instruments.
Prodex is exploring how Participating States can prepare. Its 2025 Call for Ideas invited scientists and industry to propose capabilities that could shape future missions. ESA received 32 proposals and shortlisted 11 for consolidation into project proposals for implementation in the first quarter of 2027, pending funding confirmation by delegations.
Frédéric Safa, Head of the Future Missions Department in the Science Directorate at ESA, said: “While we encourage new instrument techniques that improve performance or save resources, the selection process favours ideas that can realistically be used for near-term missions and foster collaboration among Member States.”
The anniversary discussions covered national strategies, early innovation, technology maturation, and institute-industry partnerships, as well as Prodex’s role in accelerating pathways to flight opportunities. ESA is analysing this feedback ahead of upcoming discussions with Participating States.
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Building partnerships
Prodex is ultimately about people working together.
The Zurich event provided an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, establish new ones, and consider what Europe needs to deliver future scientific instrumentation.
“Prodex turns scientific ambition, national expertise and European cooperation into instruments that fly and deliver world-class science. The discussions in Zurich gave me great confidence that this proven and flexible model can continue to grow with our missions and the international environment. I look forward to working with our Participating States and the Prodex community to bring their scientific aspirations to space,” said Professor Carole Mundell, ESA Director of Science.
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Estonia pioneers instrument for Comet Interceptor mission through Prodex
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