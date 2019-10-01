Playmobil go above and beyond with ESA’s Luca Parmitano

Playmobil figures are enjoyed by millions of children around the world, but now two very special figures, in the likeness of ESA’s Luca Parmitano, are flying around Earth with the astronaut himself.

They are two of a limited special edition of 25 000 figures, which only be found with copies of this month’s Italian edition of Playmobil magazine.

This issue of the magazine is full of space-themed stories to inspire children and set their imaginations racing, while explaining about space exploration, the science behind the International Space Station and what we know about the Universe and what lies beyond our planet.