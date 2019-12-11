Christmas reflection
Enabling & Support

Christmas reflection

11/12/2019 880 views 45 likes 434742 ID

The Christmas tree is up at ESA’s ESTEC technical heart in the Netherlands, seen here reflected in the main mirror of a tenth scale model of the NASA-ESA-CSA James Webb Space Telescope.

The Christmas tree’s lights will have taken about 15 billionths of a second to travel to this multi-segment mirror, but the actual JWST’s 6.5 m mirror will observe cosmic sights from far further away.

Scheduled for launch by Ariane 5 in 2021, JWST is designed to collect almost six times more light than the current Hubble Space Telescope, peering back in infrared to the era of the first galaxies in the Universe and hunting out planets around other stars.

Multi-layer insulation blankets
Agency

Multi-layer insulation blankets

Image 4398 views 65 likes
Christmas operations
Enabling & Support

Christmas operations

Image 1737 views 52 likes
Science & Exploration

Inspecting JWST’s primary mirror

Image 5276 views 139 likes
Test mirror segments for the James Webb Space Telescope
Science & Exploration

Test mirror segments for the James Webb Space Telescope

Image 7166 views 122 likes
Westfjords peninsula in northwest Iceland
Applications

Westfjords peninsula, Iceland

Image 8996 views 72 likes