The Sentinel-3A satellite takes us over the Sea of Okhotsk in the Russian Far East on 15 February, where clouds blend with the ice and snow beneath from our bird’s-eye view.
One of the fascinating features is the pattern of floating sea ice, appearing light blue. Along the left we can see cracks in the ice covering the water. In the middle/right, small pieces of fragmented ice driven by wind and currents create the swirls of blue along the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula.
Located in the Russian Far East, this peninsula has a landscape covered with volcanoes due to its location along the highly active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. There are about 160 volcanoes on the peninsula, 29 of which are still active.
We can see part of the central mountain range running down the spine of the peninsula, while the eastern range is mostly covered by clouds. Between them lies the central valley, appearing somewhat brown from the lack of snow cover.
It is no surprise that the area is often referred to as the ‘land of fire and ice’.
Owing to minimal development, the peninsula is known for its abundance of large brown bears. Other common animals include foxes, wolves, reindeer and wolverines.
Sentinel-3 is a two-satellite mission for Europe’s Copernicus programme. While Sentinel-3A has been in orbit since February 2016, the second is set for launch later this year.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Spacecraft operations manager Michelle Collins working in the Main Control Room during the launch of Sentinel-2B.
The 1100 kg satellite was carried into orbit on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March.
About an hour later, telemetry links and attitude control were established by controllers at ESA’s operations centre in Darmstadt, Germany, allowing activation of Sentinel’s systems to begin.
The mission control team has been working in shifts around the clock since launch through today to shepherd the satellite through the critical ‘early orbit’ phase.
More information
Liftoff of Sentinel-2B on a Vega launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March 2017.
Sentinel-2B is the second satellite in the Sentinel-2 mission for Europe’s Copernicus environment monitoring programme.
Designed as a two-satellite constellation – Sentinel-2A and -2B – the Sentinel-2 mission carries an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands for a new perspective of our land and vegetation. This information is used for agricultural and forestry practices and for helping manage food security. It also provides information on pollution in lakes and coastal waters. Images of floods, volcanic eruptions and landslides contribute to disaster mapping and help humanitarian relief efforts.
Scenes from the #Sentinel2Go SocialSpace event at ESOC, ESA's mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, on 6-7 March 2017 for the launch of Sentinel-2B. One hundred invited participants travelled to the centre from over 20 countries.
Scenes from the #Sentinel2Go SocialSpace event at ESOC, ESA's mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, on 6-7 March 2017 for the launch of Sentinel-2B. One hundred invited participants travelled to the centre from over 20 countries.
Vega VV09 carrying Sentinel-2B in its mobile gantry, at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on 6 March 2017.
Liftoff is set for on 7 March at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET; 22:49 local time on 6 March).
Offering ‘colour vision’ for Europe’s environmental monitoring Copernicus programme, Sentinel-2 combines high-resolution and novel multispectral capabilities to monitor Earth’s changing lands in unprecedented detail and accuracy.
Sentinel-2 is designed as a two-satellite constellation: Sentinel-2A and -2B. Sentinel-2A was launched on 23 June 2015 and has been providing routine imagery for the EU Copernicus Land Monitoring Service, among others. Once Sentinel-2B is launched and operational, the constellation will offer a global revisit every five days.
Information from this mission is helping to improve agricultural practices, monitor the world’s forest, detect pollution in lakes and coastal waters, and contribute to disaster mapping, to name a few.
The satellite was built by an industrial consortium led by prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
The BepiColombo mission to Mercury is undergoing final testing at ESA’s technical centre in the Netherlands prior to its launch from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana in October 2018.
ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter first saw the 7.5 m-long three-panel solar wing being attached, and then unfurled. This was the first time the array had been deployed while attached to the orbiter. The panels were held from above to simulate the weightlessness of space.
The opening will be repeated after the spacecraft has been vibrated to simulate the conditions of launch, and again after it arrives at the launch site.
In this view, the solar wing is partially unfolded. The ‘back’ of the wing is facing the viewer, showing the cabling that will be connected to the main body, while the reflective Sun-facing side of the panels are not seen. One of the back panels is also reflective, to deflect stray light coming from the body.
The wing will be folded against the body inside the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and will only open once in space.
The Mercury Planetary Orbiter will be attached to Japan’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, which will sit inside a protective sunshield. The two scientific spacecraft will be carried to the innermost planet by the Mercury Transport Module, using a combination of electric propulsion and multiple gravity-assists at Earth, Venus and Mercury.
After the 7.2 year journey, the two will separate and make complementary measurements of Mercury’s interior, surface, exosphere and magnetosphere. The data will tell us more about the origin and evolution of a planet located close to its parent star, providing a better understanding of the overall evolution of our own Solar System as well as exoplanet systems.
Dizzyingly complex orbits charted across space as part of ESA’s winning entry in the last Global Trajectory Optimisation Competition. This international contest challenges the world’s best aerospace engineers and mathematicians to set the course of a space mission to solve a nearly impossible problem.
Popularly known as the ‘America’s Cup of rocket science’, GTOC-8 was won by past and present members of ESA’s Advanced Concepts Team thinktank. This victory gave them the right to devise and oversee this year’s challenge.
“The precise details of the new GTOC-9 competition will be kept under wraps until we formally launch it in the first week of April,” comments Dario Izzo, ACT scientific coordinator. “But we can already announce that this year’s competition will have one big difference: any interested group, company or individual will be free to enter.
“This is because it is being run through the ACT’s Kelvins website, a portal dedicated to hosting public aerospace challenges, which will enable automatic scoring of every entry we receive.”
Space may be infinite, but certain trajectories are much more efficient in terms of energy and time expended to perform particular tasks.
To give an idea of the type of challenge involved, GTOC-8 – as seen in the image above – asked participants to line up different spacecraft as efficiently as possible to perform ‘very-long baseline interferometry’: by precisely combining their individual observations through long-distance formation flying, to acquire an equivalent imaging resolution to a single, giant radio telescope.
This year’s GTOC will be based on a similarly complex yet practical space problem. For more information, click here.
ESA’s centre in Cologne, Germany, welcomed six European celebrities of the gaming world to put their gaming skills to the test on real astronaut training. The budding astronauts go by such names as Squeezie, from France, Sep from the PietSmiet German collective, SciFun, from Poland, Jane of the Outside Xbox collective, and Steddan Powell from the BBC, UK. Here with ESA astronauts Luca Parmitano and Matthias Maurer.
The six reporters filmed and documented themselves piloting a simulated Soyuz spacecraft, making a ‘spacewalk’ in ESA’s pool and submitting to tilt tables, rotating chairs and vertical treadmills at the German aerospace centre’s ‘envihab’ facility. Not all the challenges were strenuous: the YouTubers and reporters were treated to space food developed for European astronauts.
The rock-strewn ‘Mars Yard’ used for rover testing, shown to Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister Etienne Schneider and its Ambassdor to the Netherlands Pierre-Louis Lorenz by ESTEC Head Franco Ongaro during their 6 March 2017 visit to ESA’s technical heart in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is spending six months on the International Space Station on his Proxima mission. In his free time, like many astronauts, he enjoys looking out of the Cupola windows at Earth. This collage was taken on 15 February and shows Barcelona in Spain. Ships entering the harbour and landmarks of Barcelona such as the Olympic village and La Ramblas are visible as you zoom in.
Thomas asked to have the series of highly zoomed pictures aligned into this mosaic to show the city in detail. The Station flies at roughly 400 km altitude so Thomas used the longest lens available onboard: 1150 mm.
Thomas took 30 photos of Barcelona in 20 seconds. As the Station circles Earth at 28 800 km/h, the outpost had moved around 160 km to the east by the time he had finished.
On the ground, the images were digitally rotated and assembled into this large collage. Download the high-resolution versions to zoom in and explore.
Week In Images
6 - 10 March 2017
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!