ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet works on the Fluidics experiment inside the Space Station's European Columbus laboratory.
Posting on social media, Thomas wrote: "Here is another cool CNES experiment that is looking into how fluids behave in space. The two spheres hold coloured water that is stirred by vibration. Researchers on Earth will analyse the images we send down to better understand how liquids behave in containers amongst other things. This will be useful to get every last drop of fuel out of a spacecraft tank (not as easy as you might think without gravity!)".
Thomas' Proxima mission is the ninth long-duration mission for an ESA astronaut. It is named after the closest star to the Sun, continuing a tradition of naming missions with French astronauts after stars and constellations.
During Proxima, Thomas will have performed around 50 scientific experiments for ESA and France’s space agency CNES, as well as take part in many research activities for the other Station partners. The mission is part of ESA’s vision to use Earth-orbiting spacecraft as a place to live and work for the benefit of European society while using the experience to prepare for future voyages of exploration further into the Solar System.
Sentinel-2 takes us over the border of the US states Utah and Colorado.
Click on the box in the lower-right corner to view this image at its full 10 m resolution directly in your browser.
Rivers cut through the landscape, along which we can see patches of agriculture appearing bright red in this false-colour image – a stark contrast to the less-vegetated areas across the semi-arid region.
Surrounded by fields in the upper left is the city of Vernal. Areas like buildings and parking lots with no vegetation appear blue and white. The long, light-brown rectangle shows the location of the regional airport.
The top-right section of the image shows part of the Dinosaur National Monument. The park boasts hundreds of dinosaur fossils as well as scenic canyons cut by winding rivers.
The area in the centre left is the Uintah Basin. Situated in the northern part of the Colorado Plateau, the basin is known for its oil and natural gas production. Zooming in on the area that appears to be tinted blue, we can see extraction sites scattered across the landscape: angular fields connected by numerous access roads.
The large black and dark blue structures are evaporation ponds – likely for wastewater from the oil and gas extraction activities. Wastewater ponds allow for the water to evaporate, which leaves behind concentrated residual waste, thus lowering the volume requiring treatment and reducing costs.
This image, also featured on the Earth from Space video programme, was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 7 November 2016.
Seen here is a Cheops team member reflected in the satellite’s main mirror, and framed by the black internal surface of the telescope tube. The back of the secondary mirror is seen at the centre of the image, held in place by three struts.
Cheops is ESA’s CHaracterising ExoPlanet Satellite mission that will monitor Earth-to-Neptune-sized planets orbiting stars in other star systems.
Light from the host stars will enter the telescope and be reflected by the primary mirror towards the secondary, which in turn will direct the starlight through a hole in the centre of the primary mirror, onto the CCD detector.
It is the same design used for the larger NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and ESA’s Herschel observatory.
By precisely tracking a star’s brightness, Cheops will detect the transit of a planet as it passes briefly across the star’s face. This allows the radius of the planet to be accurately measured. For those planets of known mass, the density will be revealed, providing an indication of the structure, and ultimately how planets of this size formed and evolved.
The Cheops telescope reached an important milestone at the end of April when it was delivered to the University of Bern by Leonardo-Finmeccanica, on behalf of Italy’s ASI space agency and the INAF Italian National Institute for Astrophysics.
Read more about the telescope and latest tests: CHEOPS telescope arrives at new home
Cheops is an ESA mission in partnership with Switzerland and with important contributions from 10 other member states.
A rescue drone designed to save lives, one of a family under development by an ESA-based start-up in the Netherlands.
Inspired by the refugee crisis, the Avy company has been working on robust, long-duration drones capable of detecting people in distress and, if necessary, dropping life jackets, life buoys, food and medicine.
The company was selected from more than a thousand entries as a finalist in the international Drones for Good competition in Dubai.
The company is currently based at ESA’s Business Incubation Centre in Noordwijk, receiving technical and business advice.
ESA astronaut and professor of astronautics and space stations Reinhold Ewald with the SkinSuit garment worn by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen on the International Space Station. The suit, designed to simulate the pull of gravity on the body to prevent muscle loss in weightlessness, is displayed at the Living in Space exhibition at the Techtextil und Texprocess Trade Fair in Frankfurt, Germany.
SkinSuit is an example of the materials and technologies behind space exploration being showcased 9–12 May during the event organised by Messe Frankfurt in cooperation with ESA and the DLR German Aerospace Center.
In order for space travel to be sustainable and affordable, lighter spacecraft are needed. Once in space, humans require everything from a safe habitat to comfortable yet functional clothing to sustainable sources of food and reliable modes of transport. Technical textiles help to realise these needs.
Technical textiles are materials used to manufacture functional products. Though incorporating clothing, they go beyond fashion and are used in automotives, medicine and agriculture. Heatshields and spacesuits are some of the better-known applications.
On display by ESA are various spacesuits and the designs of the Couture in Orbit project, as well as exploratory programmes such as the Mars Express satellite, the ExoMars orbiter, and the Meteron Eurobot rover. ESA experts are also giving talks on technology transfer during the event.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is pushed into the clean room of Building 32 at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Building 32 houses Chamber A, the thermal vacuum chamber where the telescope will undergo its last cryogenic test before it is launched into space in 2018.
JWST is joint project of NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, and is scheduled for launch in October 2018 from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the unusual galaxy IRAS 06076-2139, found in the constellation Lepus (The Hare). Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) instruments observed the galaxy from a distance of 500 million light-years.
This particular object stands out from the crowd by actually being composed of two separate galaxies rushing past each other at about 2 million kilometres per hour. This speed is most likely too fast for them to merge and form a single galaxy. However, because of their small separation of only about 20 000 light-years, the galaxies will distort one another through the force of gravity while passing each other, changing their structures on a grand scale.
Such galactic interactions are a common sight for Hubble, and have long been a field of study for astronomers. The intriguing behaviours of interacting galaxies take many forms; galactic cannibalism, galaxy harassment and even galaxy collisions. The Milky Way itself will eventually fall victim to the latter, merging with the Andromeda Galaxy in about 4.5 billion years. The fate of our galaxy shouldn’t be alarming though: whilst galaxies are populated by billions of stars, the distances between individual stars are so large that hardly any stellar collisions will occur.
Saturn's hexagonal polar jet stream is the shining feature of almost every view of the north polar region of Saturn. The region, in shadow for the first part of the Cassini mission, now enjoys full sunlight, which enables Cassini scientists to directly image it in reflected light.
Although the sunlight falling on the north pole of Saturn is enough to allow us to image and study the region, it does not provide much warmth. In addition to being low in the sky (just like summer at Earth's poles), the sun is nearly ten times as distant from Saturn as from Earth. This results in the sunlight being only about 1 percent as intense as at our planet.
This view looks toward Saturn from about 31 degrees above the ring plane. The image was taken with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera 22 January 2017 using a spectral filter which preferentially admits wavelengths of near-infrared light centered at 939 nanometers.
The view was obtained at a distance of approximately 900,000 kilometres from Saturn. Image scale is 54 kilometres per pixel.
The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and the Italian Space Agency. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, manages the mission for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Washington. The Cassini orbiter and its two onboard cameras were designed, developed and assembled at JPL. The imaging operations center is based at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet took this photo of northern Europe from on board the International Space Station. An aurora can be seen to the north.
