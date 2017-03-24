Rome and its surroundings are pictured in this image from the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite, captured on 17 January 2016.
Click on the box in the lower-right corner to view this image at its full 10 m resolution directly in your browser.
The Tiber River snakes down from the north, and is surrounded by agricultural fields in the upper right before entering the city. It then makes its way west, entering into the Mediterranean Sea at the town of Ostia. Near its terminus, we can see the runways of the Fiumicino Airport.
Long, sandy beaches are visible along the coastline, with the port of Civitavecchia visible in the upper left. This is a major point of ferry connection to many Mediterranean islands, such as Sardinia and Sicily.
The lakes visible are Bracciano near the top of the image, with the smaller Martignano nearby. Near the lower right, we see lakes Albano and Nemi in the so-called ‘Castelli Romani’ – a group of small cities in the Alban Hills. Frascati is also in this area, home city of ESA’s ESRIN establishment.
Tomorrow – 25 March – marks the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.
This international agreement is considered one of the most important treaties in today’s European Union, as it proposed the reduction of custom duties and the establishment of a customs union, as well as a single market for goods, labour and services. It was also responsible for the establishment of the European Commission, as well as other economic European organisations.
The Treaty was signed on the Capitoline Hill in Rome’s historic centre.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
The Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over Luzon in the Philippines, with part of the city of Manila in the upper left.
We can clearly see a difference in colour between the two water bodies: the dark Manila Bay on the left, and lighter Laguna de Bay dominating the centre. This is due to differences in depth, with the Laguna reaching a maximum of 4 m during the rainy season.
One of the most striking features of this image are the black plumes of water pollution visible at the outlets of the Taguig and Pasig rivers, as well as the manmade Manggahan Floodway entering the Laguna de Bay at its northern point.
Meanwhile, the nearby Manila Bay has been called a ‘pollution hotspot’. Runoff into the water body carry sewage, pesticides, fertilisers and industrial discharges, and other pollutants contribute to the low water quality, as well as sea-based sources of pollution like oil spills.
Celebrated on 22 March each year, World Water 2017 focuses on the theme of wastewater.
Satellites like Sentinel-2 can help to measure water quality and detect changes in both inland water bodies and coastal zones, supporting the sustainable management of water resources.
This image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 8 May 2016.
In 2017, ESA’s European Space Operations Centre will celebrate its 50th anniversary, having been inaugurated on 8 September 1967 as part of the European Space Research Organisation (ESRO).
Within months, the centre was controlling its first mission, ESRO-2B , a 74 kg satellite carrying seven instruments to study solar and cosmic radiation and their interaction with Earth and its magnetosphere.
The 1970s were a busy time at the control centre, with the number of missions steadily increasing.
The decade saw 10 new missions launched by ESRO, of which eight (HEOS-A2, TD-1A, ESRO-4, COS-B, GEOS-1, Meteosat-1, GEOS-2 and OTS-2) were operated from here.
In 1975, ESRO joined with the European Launcher Development Organisation (ELDO) to become the European Space Agency.
Today, teams are operating comprising 18 spacecraft on 11 missions, including Mars Express, Gaia, ExoMars, Sentinel-1 and -2, and CryoSat. Twelve more missions are in preparation for launch in the next few years.
More information
These small-scale structures have been 3D printed out of simulated Mars dust, to investigate the feasibility of one day using local materials for building on the Red Planet and other planets.
A miniature igloo and a corner wall were manufactured as examples of designs that might be required by colonists, produced from ‘JSC-Mars-1A’ – volcanic soil that has undergone careful processing to match the known composition and characteristics of martian soil.
“The material was mixed with phosphoric acid serving as a binding ‘ink’, then extruded through a nozzle and deposited in successive layers,” explains Christoph Buchner of Fotec, the research arm of the University of Applied Sciences in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, which performed the test project for ESA.
“The hardened results demonstrate the technique has potential for hardware and structural manufacturing on a variety of planetary bodies – it does not depend on the destination.
“So this is a promising step towards ‘in-situ resource utilisation’ – the concept of using as much local materials as possible during a planetary mission, to cut down on the launch mass and cost.”
“These samples were produced as part of a larger ESA project into ‘Limited resources manufacturing technologies’, supported through our Technology Research Programme involving promising new technologies for space,” comments ESA materials engineer Advenit Makaya, overseeing the project.
“This is an encouraging result,” adds Tommaso Ghidini, Head of ESA’s Materials and Processes Section, “which complements a number of activities ESA is undertaking to provide the technologies for long-distance robotic and manned exploration.
“For such missions, in-situ manufacturing will be key, so we are developing a wide variety of capabilities.”
This image shows the incredible detail at which the international Cassini spacecraft is observing Saturn’s rings of icy debris as part of its dedicated close ‘ring grazing’ orbits.
This image focuses on a region in Saturn’s B ring, which is seen in twice as much detail as ever before, revealing a wealth of rich structure.
Saturn’s rings are composed mainly of water ice and range from tiny dust-size specks to boulders tens of metres across. Some of the patterns seen in Cassini’s close images of the rings are generated by gravitational interactions with Saturn’s many moons, but many details remain unexplained.
Cassini is expected to return a library of new detailed images of the rings in the coming months, which will help planetary scientists learn more about the mysterious patterns.
The spacecraft’s ring-grazing orbits began last November, and will continue until late April, when the mission enters its ‘grand finale’ phase. During 22 finale orbits Cassini will repeatedly dive through the gap between the rings and Saturn before plunging into the planet’s atmosphere in mid-September to conclude its incredible 13-year odyssey in the Saturn system.
The image was taken in visible light with Cassini’s wide-angle camera on 18 December 2016, at a distance of about 51 000 km from the rings, and looks towards the unilluminated side of the rings. Image scale is about 360 m per pixel.
In order to preserve the finest details, this image has not been processed to remove the many small bright blemishes, which are created by cosmic rays and charged particle radiation near the planet.
The Cassini–Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and ASI, the Italian space agency
The image was first featured in a release published on 30 January 2017.
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand’s South Island near the town of Kaikoura on 14 November 2016. Sentinel-1 radar data from before (3 November 2016) and after (15 November 2016) the quake were combined to create this interferogram (contours are 2.8 cm of ground motion). The results shows that the quake caused the ground to uplift 8–10 m and offset features like roads that crossed the fault by up to 12 m. This caused large landslides and triggered a tsunami.
Sun glitter reveals elegant features in this image which was captured by Sentinel-2A off Western Australia. Signatures of internal waves, surface-wind wave can be seen clearly, as well as the ghostly pattern of wave–current interactions that appear as darker swirls and eddy structures. The rigid straight line running roughly north–south in the left of the image marks a Sentinel-2A detector boundary and shows a different intensity of Sun glitter. This is because the detector is physically offset from the adjacent detector, introducing a change in geometry. This feature is exploited in Sun-glitter imagery to determine wave spectrum information.
Anaglyph view looking across a rugged foreground towards the Aswan cliff and plateau in the Seth region of Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko, after a portion of the cliff top fell away on 10 July 2015. The image was taken on 6 August 2016 and shows the exposed, bright cliff face after the collapse.
Anaglyph images like these were prepared to help evaluate the volume of overhang that detached. The images are best viewed using red–green/blue 3D glasses.
The image was taken by Rosetta’s OSIRIS camera, 6.4 km from the surface of the comet. The image scale is 0.12 m/pixel. The Aswan cliff is approximately 134 m high.
More information: Collapsing cliff reveals comet’s interior
ESA’s Hertz chamber used for radio testing of large antennas and satellites, taken by photographer Gregor Sailer as part of his Mars Series, which has been awarded at the European Architectural Photography Prize 2017.
Part of ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands, the metal-walled ‘Hybrid European Radio Frequency and Antenna Test Zone’ chamber is shut off from all external influences.
Its internal walls are studded with radio-absorbing ‘anechoic’ foam pyramids, allowing radio-frequency testing without any distorting reflections.
Gregor Sailer photographed the Agency’s technical centre last year as part of his Mars Series, with the cooperation of ESA and Airbus Defence and Space. For more information on the photographer and his work, visit his website: http://www.gregorsailer.com/
Living in space requires more than just the astronauts’ bodies to adapt. The absence of a traditional up or down causes their brains to think in new ways and cope with the 3D world of weightlessness. Even trivial tasks on Earth like grasping an object can be difficult.
Understanding how astronaut brains cope is an important part of human spaceflight research. The sensations of floating for months on end is something our brains never had to deal with until last century and seeing how they adapt offers interesting clues to their workings.
Virtual reality headsets offer a way to present specific scenarios for testing to understand how an astronaut brain adapts to its new environment – so France’s CNES space agency has sent one to the International Space Station.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be the first to use the new-generation virtual reality gear, for the Grasp first experiment. Grasp will see Thomas reaching for virtual objects so researchers can understand how important gravity is compared to the other senses.
The focus is on how a brain combines the perception of its body with visual information to coordinate hand movement. Researchers suspect that, on Earth, the brain uses the sensations caused by gravity as a reference. When reaching for an object, for example, the brain will calculate how far your hand is by using visual clues as well as how much your shoulder muscles need to counteract the downward force of gravity and keep your arm straight.
Running tasks in space on a Perspectives headset allows researchers to fine-tune the parameters and eliminate other factors that would influence the results. Grasp will see astronauts repeat three tasks using a remote and their hands to compare results in a simplified world without distraction.
To stop the astronauts from floating away and bumping into things, they are strapped down. This picture shows the straps extending behind the operator while he holds the trackball in his right hand. Thomas will set the equipment up on the International Space Station and confirm it works but he will not be a test subject – up to 10 other astronauts will take part in the study at a later date.
The research will help us understand the workings of the vestibular system that helps us keep our balance, and how it connects to the other sensory organs. In other words, Grasp is researching the physiology behind eye–hand coordination as well as shedding light on how to treat patients showing a loss of vestibular function on Earth.
For astronauts, the research will be useful during spacewalks where coordination in weightlessness with few visual clues is of utmost importance.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimborough pose for a selfie in the Space Station's Cupola with the departing Dragon spacecraft visible in the background.
Having delivered its cargo the Dragon spacecraft was released from the Station's Canadarm2 early on 19 March 2017. Loaded with science samples from Station research studies, the Dragon capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean a few hours later.
Connect with Thomas at http://thomaspesquet.esa.int
Aoife van Linden Tol, the recipient of the first ESA–Ars Electronica residency, working with pigments and charcoal powder to create abstract sketches as part of her art-science residency at ESA's technical heart in the Netherlands. Aoife is researching for her Star Storm project, a series of explosive performances inspired by the physics of stars.
More about Aoife's residency on the art&science@ESA blog.
Week In Images
20-24 March 2017
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!