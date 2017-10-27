Lightning captured in a photograph by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli from on board the International Space Station.
Paolo’s third and last mission to the Space Station is named Vita, which means “life” in Italian, and reflects the experiments Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in outer space – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is chock-full of galaxies — each glowing speck is a different galaxy, bar the bright flash in the middle of the image which is actually a star lying within our own galaxy that just happened to be in the way. At the centre of the image lies something especially interesting, the centre of the massive galaxy cluster called WHL J24.3324-8.477, including the brightest galaxy of the cluster.
The Universe contains structures on various scales — planets collect around stars, stars collect into galaxies, galaxies collect into groups, and galaxy groups collect into clusters. Galaxy clusters contain hundreds to thousands of galaxies bound together by gravity. Dark matter and dark energy play key roles in the formation and evolution of these clusters, so studying massive galaxy clusters can help scientists to unravel the mysteries of these elusive phenomena.
This infrared image was taken by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide-Field Camera 3 as part of an observing programme called RELICS (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey). RELICS imaged 41 massive galaxy clusters with the aim of finding the brightest distant galaxies for the forthcoming NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to study. Such research will tell us more about our cosmic origins.
This colourful image is a ‘chromosphere flash spectrum’ captured during the total solar eclipse that occurred across the United States on 21 August 2017. It was taken by ESA’s expedition team who monitored the eclipse from Casper, Wyoming.
During an eclipse, when the Moon temporarily obscures the overwhelming light from the Sun’s photosphere, astronomers can make unique measurements. This includes analysing the normally invisible red hue of the chromosphere, the layer of the Sun’s atmosphere directly above the turbulent surface of the photosphere.
Such an image can be obtained with the last and first light of the solar limb just before and after the eclipse totality, respectively, giving rise to the name ‘flash’ spectrum as the measurements have to be completed in a matter of seconds.
At this moment the Sun’s emission can be split into a spectrum of colours, showing the fingerprint of different chemical elements.
The flash spectrum shown here was produced by the very first solar limb observable after the totality. The exposure to capture this image was exactly 1/30 s. An image of the eclipsed Sun is produced at left and the spectrum of each point of the Sun superposed at the right.
The strongest emission is due to hydrogen, including red hydrogen-alpha emission at far right, and blue and purple to the left. In between, the bright yellow corresponds to helium, an element only discovered in a flash spectrum captured during the 18 August 1868 total eclipse, although it was then unknown what it was. Nearly three decades later the element was discovered on Earth and helium is now known to be the second most abundant element in the Universe, after hydrogen.
The image was taken by astronomers from the Cesar science educational project based at ESA’s European Space Astronomy Centre near Madrid in Spain. More eclipse images and technical information via the Cesar eclipse website.
ESA’s Gaia mission, in orbit since December 2013, is surveying more than a thousand million stars in our Galaxy, monitoring each target star about 70 times over a five-year period and precisely charting their positions, distances, movements and brightness.
Although Gaia is not equipped with a dedicated radiation monitor, it can provide information about the space weather – and the solar particles and radiation – that it encounters at its unique orbital position, 1.5 million km from Earth towards the Sun.
In September, Gaia unexpectedly detected a large quantity of protons – subatomic particles – emitted by a solar flare.
In this image, captured by Gaia’s Wave Front Sensor – a sort of ‘camera within a camera’ in its main star-sensing instrument – the streaks of ‘snow’ are trails of individual protons. During normal space weather conditions, the image would only include one or two proton trails. The long trail running horizontally across the image indicates a particularly energetic proton.
This proton storm was also reported by NASA’s GOES weather satellite, which is equipped with a particle-sensing instrument.
The solar flare that gave rise to these protons took place on 10 September 2017, and the peak flow of protons streaming past Gaia occurred at about midnight on 11 September.
“Gaia is designed to withstand these space weather storms and it was able to continue as normal throughout the period of increased radiation,” says spacecraft operations engineer Ed Serpell.
“During the days of the increased radiation, the amount of ground contact with the ESA deep-space network was increased to provide more realtime information about the spacecraft performance. This additional visibility confirmed how well Gaia was performing and no intervention was necessary.”
The storm had some minor, temporary effect on Gaia’s attitude and orbit control system. The excess protons also caused the main science instrument to generate much more data than usual, which had to be offloaded from the onboard memory.
A plume of dust from Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko, seen by the OSIRIS wide-angle camera on ESA’s Rosetta spacecraft on 3 July 2016. The shadow of the plume is cast across the basin, in the Imhotep region.
This plume was especially useful from a scientific perspective. As well as observing the site of the plume and the plume itself, Rosetta’s trajectory took it through the ejected material, allowing instruments to collect valuable in situ measurements. Analysis of these data indicates that some as-yet-undetermined source of subsurface energy helped to power the plume.
Rosetta finds comet plume powered from below
Sentinel-2 takes us over the US capital city of Washington DC, nestled between the states of Maryland and Virginia.
Washington is a city inside the District of Columbia – ‘DC’ – which is not a part of any state. The District is home to the centres of all three branches of the federal US government: legislative, executive and judicial.
Near the centre of the image, a straight green line cuts through the built-up area. This is the famous National Mall with the Capitol Building at its eastern end and the Lincoln Memorial at its west. The White House sits just north of the Mall.
Nearly 20% of the District’s area comprises parkland, such as Rock Creek Park appearing dark green in the upper-central part of the image. The parkland follows the flow of Rock Creek, a tributary to the larger Potomac River. Farther southeast, the Anacostia River also flows into the Potomac.
The large, green area in the upper right is part of the Patuxent Research Refuge in Maryland – a wildlife refuge spanning over 50 sq km dedicated to protecting wildlife and habitat.
The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center is located nearby. This space research laboratory was named after Dr Robert H. Goddard, a pioneer in modern rocket propulsion, and has some 10 000 employees.
The Group on Earth Observations is holding its 14th annual plenary meeting this week in Washington. The focus of this year’s meeting is the “role, applications and opportunities to use Earth observations in delivering insight for a changing world”.
This image, also featured on the Earth from Space video programme, was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 25 August 2015.
Astronauts have a wealth of knowledge to absorb before they can fly to the International Space Station: from piloting spacecraft to conducting spacewalks and maintaining one of the most advanced structures ever built by humans.
Having intricate knowledge of every component is impossible, so astronauts do regular refresher trainings while in space and ground control helps during complex operations.
Detailed checklists with step-by-step instructions are sent to the Space Station’s computers for the astronauts to follow, but this has a large drawback: reading and clicking on to the next step in the instructions requires that the astronaut has to let go of any tools and divert attention to the detailed procedure list.
ESA is working on the MobiPV mobile procedure viewer, which allows ground control to see what the astronauts sees and the wearer to work hands-free. MobiPV has been tested underwater and in space using commercially available parts but, just like mobile phones, the engineers are constantly upgrading the system to do more.
Here ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli has set up the latest version of MobiPV to check the system is working as planned.
This model allows multiple ground control stations to watch the video streamed from a camera in the glasses – useful for tasks that involve researchers and engineers from different countries as the International Space Station is run by USA, Japan, Russia, Canada and ESA.
The download and upload speed has been improved, while the software was upgraded to allow for situations when there is no direct contact with ground control, preparing for missions further afield such as on the Moon or Mars.
Unlike with mobile phones, any updates to MobiPV cannot cause unintended effects – performing any task in space allows no room for error. A lost connection or problem with the system cannot be allowed to impair the astronaut in any way, so MobiPV is robust.
Paolo is set to use MobiPV to maintain a water pump in Europe’s Columbus space laboratory.
A prototype pointing mechanism for electric thrusters, on display at ESA’s technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.
The latest generation of ‘all electric’ satellites can efficiently use the low force generated by their thrusters to change or maintain orbital position in addition to managing their pointing direction, or attitude. This flexibility of function is achieved through the precise positioning delivered by the pointing mechanism.
It orients the electric thruster for attitude control or manoeuvres, during thruster firings that may last from a few hours to several months.
Initially, the mechanism secures the thruster in a compact stowed position for launch. Once in orbit, its locks are released. Checks are then performed to ensure full range of movement is reached and that drive electronics and integrated sensors are functioning correctly, leaving it ready to support thruster operations over the mission lifetime.
The mechanism seen here supports up to two 5 kW thrusters and their electrical harness and propellant feed lines. Its design minimises mass, isolates the thruster from launch stresses, manages temperature extremes in orbit and provides accurate pointing.
Electric propulsion offers a variety of advantages for space missions. Developed through ESA’s research and development programmes, this pointing mechanism has contributed to the readiness of a new generation of fully electric satellites. It was also the precursor of the mechanisms on ESA’s BepiColombo mission to Mercury – see them in operation here.
