Sentinel-2A takes us to the Vanuatu archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, roughly 1700 km east of Australia.
The islands we see are Pentecost to the north and Ambrym to the south.
Looking closely at the coastline, the white of breaking waves is more evident on the east coasts of the islands than on the west coasts. This is a common observation on islands that lie in the zone of the trade winds blowing mainly from south-easterly directions in the southern hemisphere.
Zooming in on the dark area on Ambrym, red-hot lava lakes can be seen through the clouds. This volcano has two active volcanic cones and we can see smoke drifting out over the ocean to the west.
The last time the Ambrym volcano erupted was in 1913, prompting the evacuation of nearby towns.
Ambrym’s 12 km-wide caldera was created around 50 AD by a large Plinian eruption – also called a ‘Vesuvian’ eruption because of the similarity with the explosion of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius that destroyed the towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum. These types of eruptions are marked by columns of gas and ash that extend high into the stratosphere. They also eject large amounts of pumice.
The volcano’s slopes appear black owing to the presence of basalt. As we move further away from the volcano the land becomes greener owing to the increased vegetation cover.
Sentinel-2 is able to systematically map different classes of cover such as forest, crops, grassland, water surfaces and artificial cover like roads and buildings. This information can be used to manage natural resources, to check rates of deforestation, reforestation and areas affected by wildfires. It can also help governing bodies and commercial enterprises make informed decisions about how best to manage, protect and sustain our important forest resources.
This image, also featured on the Earth from Space video programme, was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 24 June 2016.
A plume of smoke from at a fire at rubbish depot in Pomezia, a town 50 km south of Rome in Italy, was detected from space by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite with its Ocean and Land Colour Instrument. The fire broke out on 5 May 2017.
The latest 10-day NASA aquanaut expedition wrapped up this week off the coast of Florida. Dubbed NEEMO, the NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations project simulates space exploration conditions on the sea floor to test technology and train astronauts for off-planet expeditions.
ESA astronaut Pedro Duque joined this year’s six-man crew, NEEMO-22 (the 22nd NEEMO expedition), in the Aquarius underwater habitat, which included NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren as commander, planetary scientist Trevor Gradd, research scientist Dom D’Agostino and two support technicians.
Objectives this year included testing technology to track equipment and studying body composition and sleep.
The team also assessed new ESA hardware to help evacuate astronauts when on a lunar spacewalk. The Lunar Evacuation System Assembly (LESA) concept was developed and tested at ESA’s astronaut centre in Cologne, Germany.
When on a sortie in space, astronauts always head outside in pairs for safety. LESA will allow one astronaut to transport a colleague in need back to base and rescue. The system was tested in ESA’s neutral buoyancy facility and was put through an operational test during NEEMO-22.
Return to the surface involves decompression and took roughly 17 hours, compared to the five to six hours it normally takes to return to Earth from space.
The LISA Pathfinder control team conducting flight operations at ESA’s ESOC mission control centre, Darmstadt, Germany, on 27 June 2017.
After two years in orbit, LISA Pathfinder has already achieved much more than originally planned: to test in flight instruments that are enormously precise and to demonstrate that the technology will be capable of detecting gravity waves when used in the future full-scale LISA mission.
With its prime technology demonstration mission complete, the satellite’s final days will be dedicated to testing a number of operational procedures that could not be accommodated during its active mission.
The team are now preparing the satellite for its final disposal manoeuvres and shut down, set for 18 July.
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli in his Russian Sokol suit, during training at Star City, June 2017.
Residents of Earth’s northern hemisphere enjoyed the greatest number of daylight hours in a single day all year on 21 June 2017. This summer solstice occurs when the tilt of Earth’s axis is most inclined towards the Sun, which sits directly over the Tropic of Cancer.
The ESA/NASA SOHO solar observatory provided an alternative view. It has been staring at the Sun since 1995, studying its interior, monitoring its surface and stormy atmosphere, and how the ‘solar wind’ blows through the Solar System.
The montage of images shows SOHO’s view of the Sun at different ultraviolet wavelengths in the early morning of 21 June, corresponding to solar material at a range of temperatures.
From left to right, the brightest material in each image corresponds to temperatures of 60 000–80 000ºC, 1 million, 1.5 million and 2 million degrees respectively. The higher the temperature, the higher you are looking in the solar atmosphere. The hottest areas appear brighter, while the darker regions are relatively cooler.
Back on Earth, the Sun is now beginning to trace a lower path through the sky each day. Winter solstice occurs in six months’ time, 21 December, when Earth’s axis is tilted furthest away from the Sun. With the Sun directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, this results in the shortest number of daylight hours in the northern hemisphere. The situation is reversed for the southern hemisphere, where 21 June marks the winter solstice, and 21 December the summer solstice.
Remember: never look directly at the Sun!
For more information about SOHO, including realtime images of the Sun, visit: https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov
Not all galaxies have the luxury of possessing a simple moniker or quirky nickname. The subject of this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image was one of the unlucky ones, and goes by the rather unpoetic name of 2XMM J143450.5+033843.
Such a name may seem like a random jumble of numbers and letters, but like all galactic epithets it has a distinct meaning. This galaxy, for example, was detected and observed as part of the second X-ray sky survey performed by ESA’s XMM-Newton Observatory. Its celestial coordinates form the rest of the bulky name, following the “J”: a right ascension value of 14h 34m 50.5s (this can be likened to terrestrial longitude), and a declination of +03d 38m 43s (this can be likened to terrestrial latitude). The other fuzzy object in the frame was named in the same way — it is a bright galaxy named 2XMM J143448.3+033749.
2XMM J143450.5+033843 lies nearly 400 million light-years away from Earth. It is a Seyfert galaxy that is dominated by something known as an Active Galactic Nucleus — its core is thought to contain a supermassive black hole that is emitting huge amounts of radiation, pouring energetic X-rays out into the Universe.
On 28 June 2017, Ariane 5 flight VA238 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, Hellas Sat 3–Inmarsat S European Aviation Network and GSAT-17, into their planned orbits.
A new four-panel fairing was also validated on this flight.
Read the article: Ariane 5 launch proves reliability and flies new fairing
3D-printed scale models of asteroids and other planetary bodies are used for real-life testing of spacecraft navigation and landing systems – martian moon Phobos seen in the foreground here.
“The models are based on accurate digital elevation model data gathered from past space missions,” explains Olivier Dubois-Matra of ESA’s Guidance, Navigation and Control Section.
“We then add colour and surface finishing. Asteroids and comets do tend to be very dark – the images usually seen have been lightened and enhanced to reveal detail.”
Mobile cameras manoeuvre around a model – to give the equivalent of a spacecraft’s eye-view – enabling the real-world testing of guidance and landing software and systems, which are often based on the mapping of surface features.
Such physical testing can be carried out in parallel to virtual testing, such as that carried out using the dedicated ‘Planetary and Asteroid Natural scene Generation Utility’ or Pangu software.
Tomorrow, 30 June, is international Asteroid Day, spreading the word on the tiny bodies that Earth shares space with, as both a scientific resource and a potential danger.
