This Sentinel-1 radar composite image takes us to the northeastern tip of Ellesmere Island (lower-left), where the Nares Strait opens up into the Lincoln Sea in the Canadian Arctic.
The image was created by combining three radar scans from Copernicus Sentinel-1 captured in December, January and February. Each image has been assigned a colour – red, green and blue – and create this colourful composite when combined. Colours show changes between acquisitions, such as the movement of ice in the Lincoln Sea, while the static landmass is grey.
The obvious distinction between the red and yellow depicts how the ice cover has changed over the three months.
The maximum extent of Arctic sea ice hit a record low this winter. Scientists attribute the reduced ice cover to a very warm autumn and winter, exacerbated by a number of extreme winter ‘heat waves’ over the Arctic Ocean.
In the centre-left on the land, we can see a straight, dark link with a circle at its left end. This is the runway for Alert – the northernmost known settlement in the world. Inhabited mainly by military and scientific personnel on rotation, Alert is about 800 km from the North Pole.
A team of researchers on the CryoVex/Karen campaign was recently in Alert validating sea-ice thickness measurements from the CryoSat satellite and testing future satellite mission concepts.
Taking off from Alert, the team flew two aircraft equipped with instruments that measure sea-ice thickness at the same time the satellite flew some 700 km overhead. The measurements from the airborne campaign will be compared to the satellite measurements in order to confirm the satellite’s accuracy.
A team will also make ground measurements of snow and ice along a CryoSat ground track in April.
Ground campaigns like this provide a wealth of data that help scientists better understand how the Arctic is changing and, ultimately, how climate is changing.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite's Ocean and Land Colour Instrument captured Cyclone Debbie as it struck eastern Australia on 27 March 2017.
Snow-dusted Norwegian fjords imaged by ESA’s Earth-observing Proba-V minisatellite.
Norway’s coastline is one of the world’s longest – with a total length recently calculated at 80 000–100 000 km – owing to its famous fjords, narrow inlets bordered by steep cliffs created by glacial erosion during previous Ice Ages.
After these glaciers melted and Earth’s crust rebounded, seawater flooded the valleys, leading to some fjords becoming very deep: the Sognefjord fjord (visible to the upper left) is 1300 m. From bottom to top the Bokna and Hardanger fjords are also seen. The white region in the middle is the Hardangervidda National Park, an extensive plateau at around 1200 m altitude, inhabited by wild reindeer.
Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturised ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.
Its main camera’s continent-spanning 2250 km swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at 300 m resolution and down to 100 m resolution in its central field of view.
VITO Remote Sensing in Belgium processes and then distributes Proba-V data to users worldwide. An online image gallery highlights some of the mission’s most striking images so far, including views of storms, fires and deforestation.
This 100 m-resolution image was acquired by Proba-V on 14 February 2017.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet completed his second spacewalk on Friday, 24 March 2017 along with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson remained inside to help the duo suit up, exit and reenter the Station.
Spacewalks often include routine maintenance of the International Space Station. The to-do list this time included disconnecting cables from a docking adapter, lubricating the Dextre robotic hand, inspecting a radiator, and replacing cameras.
In this photo, Thomas is working on the Canadian robotic arm. Standing on a foot restraint, he is using a lubrication tool (it resembles a selfie stick) to oil Dextre.
Thomas is scheduled to complete one of the two remaining spacewalks for Expedition 50. He will next venture out with Peggy, bringing his spacewalk total up to three on his first mission.
The spacewalk lasted 6 h 34 min.
NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson (left) and Shane Kimbrough (right) work on the outside of the International Space Station during a spacewalk on 30 March 2017.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who supported the spacewalk from inside the Station, posted this image on social media commenting: "Sometimes when we’re on the dark side of the Earth, EVA feels like scuba diving at night".
Connect with Thomas on social media: http://thomaspesquet.esa.int
ESA’s ExoMars rover (foreground) and Russia’s stationary surface science platform (background) are scheduled for launch in July 2020, arriving at Mars in March 2021. The Trace Gas Orbiter, which has been at Mars since October 2016, will act as a relay station for the mission, as well as conducting its own science mission.
Choosing the rover’s landing site is a demanding and lengthy process, because it must not only be interesting scientifically but also safe from an engineering viewpoint.
Establishing whether life ever existed on Mars is at the heart of the ExoMars programme, thus the chosen site should be ancient – around 3.9 billion years old – with abundant evidence of water having been present for extended periods.
The rover has a drill (the dark grey box at the front in the view above) that is capable of extracting samples from depths of 2 m. This is crucial, because the present surface of Mars is a hostile place for living organisms owing to the harsh solar and cosmic radiation. By searching underground, the rover has more chance of finding preserved evidence.
From an engineering perspective, the site has to be low-lying, to allow the entry module to descend through enough atmosphere to help slow its descent with parachutes, and it must not contain features that could endanger the landing, such as craters, steep slopes and large rocks.
Checking that all of these requirements are met takes many experts and many years.
In this case, it began in 2013, with eight proposals put forward and subsequently down-selected to four sites in 2014.
By late 2015, one site – Oxia Planum – had been recommended as the primary focus for further detailed evaluation, with two other sites retained for discussion at a later date. That later date has arrived, and experts will this week decide whether it will be Aram Dorsum or Mawrth Vallis that will also be put forward to study in further detail.
Following the decision, an announcement will be posted on the ESA website. Confirmation of the primary landing site and the backup will occur only about a year before launch.
A number of new artist’s views of the rover are now available. These include labelled views (front and back), a 360º visualisation, and a new mission poster.
In 2012, a joint ESA/CNES mission control team were working ‘on console’ at the ATV Control Centre in Toulouse, France, to oversee the approach and docking of ESA’s third Automated Transfer Vehicle, Edoardo Amaldi.
ATV-3’s docking probe was captured by the docking cone in the Space Station’s Zvezda Russian Service Module at 00:31 CEST on 29 March (22:31 GMT 28 March).
The 20-tonne vessel, flying autonomously while being continuously monitored from the ground, docked with the 450-tonne orbital complex with a precision of 6 cm as they circled Earth at more than 28 000 km/h.
The ground teams at the ATV Control Centre as well as ESA astronaut André Kuipers and his crewmates on the Station were also watching the approach, in case a hold or an abort had to be ordered.
ATV-3 delivered 860 kg of propellant, 100 kg of oxygen and air, 280 kg of drinking water and 2200 kg of dry cargo such as scientific equipment, spare parts, food and clothes for the astronauts.
More information
ATV-3
ATV-CC (archived)
ATV-3 docking day music video
This image, taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the supernova remnant SNR 0509-68.7, also known as N103B (top of the image). N103B was a Type Ia supernova, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud – a neighbouring galaxy of the Milky Way. Owing to its relative proximity to Earth, astronomers observe the remnant to search for a potential stellar survivor of the explosion.
The orange-red filaments visible in the image show the shock fronts of the supernova explosion. These filaments allow astronomers to calculate the original centre of the explosion. The filaments also show that the explosion is no longer expanding as a sphere, but is elliptical in shape. Astronomers assume that part of material ejected by the explosion hit a denser cloud of interstellar material, which slowed its speed. The shell of expanding material being open to one side supports this idea.
The gas in the lower half of the image and the dense concentration of stars in the lower left are the outskirts of the star cluster NGC 1850, which has been observed by Hubble in the past [heic0108].
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, CC BY 4.0
Week In Images
27-31 March 2017
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!