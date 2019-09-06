This Copernicus Sentinel-3 image features Hurricane Dorian as it pummels the Bahamas on 2 September 2019 at 15:16 GMT (11:16 EDT). This mighty storm has been parked over the northwest Bahamas for more than 24 hours unleashing a siege of devastation. Storm surges, wind and rain have claimed at least five lives and destroyed homes and infrastructure. Dorian is reported to be one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record. Residents in Florida, US, are also starting to feel the effects of Dorian, though its path is difficult to predict as it creeps slowly over the Bahamas. However, the US National Hurricane Center expect life-threatening storm surges along Florida’s east coast and along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. As the US authorities respond to the devastation, Europe’s Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service has been activated to provide flood maps based on satellite data.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano captured this image of the Moon from the International Space Station and shared it on his social media channels saying: "An invitation, a destination."
Luca was launched to the International Space Station for his second mission, Beyond, on 20 July 2019. He will spend six months living and working on the orbital outpost where he will support more than 50 European experiments and more than 200 international experiments in space.
Follow Luca and his Beyond mission on social media on his website and on his blog.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over a set of small towns in the Colli Albani hills known collectively as Castelli Romani.
Located around 20 km southeast of Rome, the Castelli Romani area is of volcanic nature, originating from the collapsing of the Latium volcano hundreds of thousands of years ago. The outlines of the inner and outer crater rims are clearly visible in the image.
Two lakes now occupy the craters, the small Lake Nemi and the larger, oval-shaped Lake Albano. The town of Castel Gandolfo overlooks Lake Albano and is known for its papal summer residence where many popes have spent their summers since the 17th century.
Owing to cooler temperatures during summer, the hills and small towns are a popular destination for city dwellers trying to escape the heat.
Each town has its own attraction, for example Ariccia is famous for its porchetta or roast pork, and Frascati is predominantly known for its wine.
Frascati, which is just north of Lake Albano, is known for a number of scientific research institutes. These include ENEA, the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development; CNR, the Italian Research Council; INFN, the National Institute for Nuclear Physics; as well as ESA’s Earth observation centre.
From 9–13 September, ESA is holding the Φ-week event, focusing on Earth observation and FutureEO — to review the latest developments in Open Science trends. The week will include a variety of inspiring talks, workshops on how Earth observation can benefit from the latest digital technologies and help shape future missions.
Watch the Φ-week opening session live on Monday 9 September, starting at 11:30 GMT (13:30 CEST).
This image, acquired on 13 October 2018, is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
The ExoMars carrier module and descent module containing the lander platform Kazachok have been integrated in Turin, Italy. A structural-thermal model of the rover is contained inside.
In this photo, members of the team stand in front of the integrated units. From bottom to top is the carrier module (silver/grey), the rear jacket of the descent module (white, middle) that protects the landing platform, and the landing platform itself (top). A front shield will also be placed on top.
The composite craft will now move on to Cannes, France for environmental testing, while the Rosalind Franklin rover undergoes environmental testing in Toulouse, France.
That is not the ESA Kids mascot Paxi's ship on the right. Nor is that a vintage diving suit on the left. It is lunar exploration with an aquatic twist.
Astronauts recently took to diving with underwater suits and submersibles in the latest NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations, or NEEMO, off the coast of California, USA to access concepts for undersea training that will aid our next steps on the Moon.
From 21 to 28 August, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet joined NASA astronaut Drew Feustel and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai as a submersible pilot for a new version of NEEMO focusing on technology, called NEEMO NXT, hosted by the University of California.
Unlike usual NEEMO missions underwater, in which the ‘aquanauts’ spend two weeks living at the Aquarius base off the coast of Florida, the astronauts resurfaced each day.
Mission objectives were to test new technology and techniques. The commercial deep-diving ExoSuit was tested for its dexterity for analogue missions, while the mini submarine simulated the role of a pressurised rover for geological traverses.
The mission also judged whether the new location off the coast of California is suitable as a stand-in for environments astronauts may encounter on the Moon.
The underwater world offers similar geological features to the Moon and putting ideas to the test under high workload, real-world stress, and the unexpected problems that come with field work is one of the only ways to iron out any kinks in new exploration approaches and techniques.
The aquanauts were supported by an extensive team of support divers and ground-based personnel to monitor tasks and guide the astronauts.
Training programmes on Earth allow space agencies to head to extreme environments to put their ideas into practice, simulating aspects of space. ESA organises regular missions in caves in Italy and on the Canary Islands, with the next Caves programme taking six ‘cavenauts’ underground later this month.
Judith de Santiago, winner of the under 18 category of ESA’s lunar 3D printing competition, with the printed version of her design: a dodecahedron (or 12-sided) plant pot.
While studying lunar base concepts ESA ran a competition, asking: what would you 3D print on the Moon, to make it feel like home?
Judith, a student from Madrid, Spain, proposed a pot for plants that would be cherished on a Moon base, incorporating symbols of Earth: “The blue curves of the bottom represent the waves of the sea, and the badge with a small plant located at the centre, inspired by Disney’s movie WALL·E, represents the Earth in general.”
Judith ensured her design was realistic by designing it in a 3D printing format.
“I first got interested in 3D printing two years ago when my high school got a new 3D printer,” Judith explains. “We were talking about future printers and what they have in mind to do with them such us using them for medical situations or maybe to build houses or even more!
“I remember my first 3D prototype: that day I was learning how to draw in a new app and I told my father to choose a random item. That's how I did a coke can, then I sent it to my tech teacher to print it for me and the result was amazing.
“Since then I've been learning how to use the different apps to create from basic figures to replace some broken pieces. Finally, I got a small 3D printer for my birthday so I could keep practicing.”
As a prize, Judith received this prototype version of her design BeeVeryCreative in Portugal, part of the URBAN consortium of companies overseeing ESA’s ‘Conceiving a Lunar Base Using 3D Printing Technologies’ project: “It is exactly as I imagined it to be – I was very excited to see it.”
The competition received more than a hundred entries from adults and children across the world with other ideas including a mobile lampshade to generate Earth-like colours, an hourglass filled with lunar dust, a glass model of Earth including realistic night lighting, proposals for statues and game boards – not to mention a few suggestions to print a 3D printer.
The adult category was won by visual artist Helen Schell from the UK, proposing a ‘magic Moon garden’, printed from recycled coloured plastics.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano taking pictures of the BioRock experiment on the International Space Station.
The BioRock experiment was the first investigation into using organisms to mine for resources in space.
For three weeks, three different species of bacteria will unleash themselves on basalt slides in the Kubik centrifuge that simulates Earth and martian gravity as well as in microgravity.
Run by a research team from the University of Edinburgh in the UK, the BioRock experiment is testing how altered states of gravity affect biofilm formation – or the growth of microbes on rocks.
Microbes are able to weather down a rock from which they can extract ions. This natural process enables biomining, where useful metals are extracted from rock ores.
Already a common practice on Earth, biomining will eventually take place on the Moon, Mars and asteroids as we expand our understanding and exploration of the Solar System.
The bacteria arrived at the Space Station on the latest Dragon resupply mission in a dehydrated, dormant state.
The organisms are given ‘food’ to restore cell growth and left to grow on basalt at 20°C.
After three weeks, the samples will be preserved and stored at 4°C while they await their return to Earth.
Researchers will map out how altered states of gravity affect the rock and microbes as a whole, as well as which microbe is the best candidate for mining in space. It is hoped these results will shine light on extraterrestial biomining technologies and life-support systems involving microbes for longer duration spaceflight.
Biomining in space can also increase the efficiency of the process on Earth and could even reduce our reliance on precious Earth resources.
Dedicated to measuring changes in global sea level, the Copernicus Sentinel-6A satellite is ready to be tested in preparation for liftoff at the end of 2020. Engineers at Airbus in Friedrichshafen, Germany, have spent the last months fitting out the satellite with state-of-the-art sensors to measure the changing height of the sea surface. The satellite and is being shipped to IAGB near Munich. Here, it will spend the next six months being thoroughly tested to ensure that it will withstand the rigours of launch and the harsh environment of space during its life in orbit around Earth.
In this image by the international Cassini spacecraft, Saturn's shadow is captured creeping across the rings. The bottom half of the image shows the bright rings reflecting sunlight from their icy particles, whereas the top is partially obscured in shadow from the gas giant.
The planet's night side can be seen through gaps in the rings on the right side of the image, where it is dimly lit by light reflected from the rings.
The mosaic of four images was taken in visible light by Cassini's narrow-angle camera on 5 November 2006 when Cassini was 1.5 million kilometres from the ringed giant. At the time, Cassini was still a relatively new tourist at Saturn, and was in the middle of its primary mission, which lasted from 2004 to 2008.
The spacecraft was also spending time in an inclined orbit above Saturn, allowing it to have a bird’s eye view of the rings, as seen here, where the giant planet’s shadow creates a ‘terminator’ line of day and night across the rings.
The primary mission was followed by the Equinox mission (2008–2010) and the Solstice mission (2010–2017). The incredible tour of the Saturn system ended with the Grand Finale when Cassini got closer to the rings than ever before, prior to plunging into the planet's crushing atmosphere on 15 September 2017, at the planned end of the mission.
The Cassini mission is a cooperative project between NASA, ESA, and Italy's ASI space agency. This image was published via NASA in March 2018.
This Picture of the Week shows a dwarf galaxy named UGC 685. Such galaxies are small and contain just a tiny fraction of the number of stars in a galaxy like the Milky Way. Dwarf galaxies often show a hazy structure, an ill-defined shape, and an appearance somewhat akin to a swarm or cloud of stars — and UGC 685 is no exception to this. Classified as an SAm galaxy — a type of unbarred spiral galaxy — it is located about 15 million light-years from Earth.
These data were gathered under the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s LEGUS (Legacy ExtraGalactic UV Survey) Program, the sharpest and most comprehensive ultraviolet survey of star-forming galaxies in the nearby Universe.
LEGUS is imaging 50 spiral and dwarf galaxies in our cosmic neighbourhood in multiple colours using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. The survey is picking apart the structures of these galaxies and resolving their constituent stars, clusters, groups, and other stellar associations. Star formation plays a huge role in shaping its host galaxy; by exploring these targets in detail via both new observations and archival Hubble data, LEGUS will shed light on how stars form and cluster together, how these clusters evolve, how a star’s formation affects its surroundings, and how stars explode at the end of their lives.
