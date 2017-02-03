Iran’s Musa Bay on the northern end of the Persian Gulf is pictured in this image from the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 13 January 2017.
Near the centre, we can see the port city of Bandar Imam Khomeini, situated at the terminus of the Trans-Iranian Railway – a route that links the Persian Gulf with Iran’s capital, Tehran.
The dark area to the right of the port is Musa Bay, a shallow estuary. The large geometric structures along the top appear to be evaporation ponds for extracting naturally occurring minerals from the ground.
The left side of the image is dominated by the marshes and mudflats of the Shadegan wildlife refuge. It is the largest wetland in Iran, and plays a significant role in the natural ecology of the area.
The area provides a wintering habitat for a wide variety of migratory birds, and is the most important site in the world for a rare species of aquatic bird: the marbled duck. The northern part of the wetland is a vital freshwater habitat for many endangered species.
This area is considered a wetland of international importance by the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty for the sustainable use of wetlands.
World Wetlands Day is observed every year on 2 February.
A river delta usually leads to the open sea, but the delta formed by the Okavango River is different. After rising in Angola and flowing through Namibia, the river meanders into Botswana, where it branches out to create an inland delta – one of the world’s most important wetlands.
Wetlands, both coastal and inland, are important for people and the environment. Their many benefits include acting as natural safeguards against disasters, protecting communities most vulnerable to the devastating effects of floods, droughts and storm surges. They also provide a habitat for a multitude of animals and plants, and filter and store water.
Every year, 2 February marks World Wetlands Day. It commemorates the Convention on Wetlands also known as the Ramsar Convention, which was signed on 2 February 1971 to provide a framework for national and international cooperation for the conservation and use of wetlands and their resources. This year’s theme is ‘Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction’.
Well-managed wetlands provide resilience for communities against extreme weather and help to minimise the damage from these hazards.
Coastal wetlands such as mangroves protect against flooding and serve as buffers against saltwater intrusion and erosion. Inland wetlands such as floodplains, lakes and peatlands and deltas like Okavango can reduce the risk of drought.
The Okavango Delta, a World Heritage site, includes permanent swamps that cover about 15 000 sq km during the dry season but can swell to around three times this size, providing a home for some of the world’s most endangered species of large mammals. In sharp contrast, the surrounding Kalahari Desert is a lifeline for local communities and wildlife alike – and therefore it is extremely important that it is well managed.
Through the GlobWetland Africa project, ESA and the African team of the Ramsar convention help to use satellite observations for the conservation, wise-use and effective management of wetlands in Africa. Through the project, African stakeholders are provided with methods and tools to fulfil their commitments to Ramsar.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite captured this image of the Okavango Delta on 2 December 2016. It has been processed in false colour to highlight variations in the water cover and differences in vegetation.
Today, the International Space Station became a testbed for technologies that will allow astronauts to control rovers on planets as they orbit above. The experiment allows astronauts to feel the force through a connected joystick that transmits feedback across great distances.
In Europe’s Columbus laboratory, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet set up a joystick that was linked to its twin at ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands. Each joystick moves the other and accurately conveys force, allowing their operators to ‘shake hands’ and feel each other’s push and pull.
Thomas and ESA’s Thomas Krüger proved the system was ready by moving the joysticks and the astronaut commented “a firm handshake!” Thomas then spent over an hour ‘feeling’ different materials in the Netherlands through the joystick. He rated them on a scale of 1–10 to gather data on how astronauts can distinguish object stiffness remotely. This is important for more advanced remote robotic tasks in the future.
Controlling a rover on Mars is a real headache for mission controllers because commands take an average of 14 minutes to reach the Red Planet. Space exploration will most likely involve sending robotic explorers to ‘test the waters’ on uncharted planets before sending humans to land – and ESA is preparing for that future.
This Haptics-2 experiment falls under the Meteron project that is developing the tools to control robots on distant planets while astronauts orbit above. This includes developing a robust space-internet, designing the software to control the robots and developing the interface hardware.
ESA's new astronaut, Matthias Maurer, was presented to the press gathered at the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, on 2 February 2017.
Matthias was among the 10 finalists in 2009 astronaut selection, and is now undergoing basic training at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.
Matthias Maurer’s nomination reflects the Agency’s success in the Station programme bringing new flight opportunities in the near future.
Connect with Matthias at matthiasmaurer.esa.int
ESA’s CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite mission – Cheops – underwent important testing last year to be ready for launch by the end of 2018.
Cheops will operate from a low orbit circling Earth, taking its power from the Sun. As such, an important focus of the prelaunch testing is qualifying the satellite’s solar arrays and their cells.
The image shows part of the 12 solar cell assemblies in the Vacuum Solar Cell Illumination Facility at ESA’s technical centre in the Netherlands.
The cells were heated to high temperatures to reflect what the satellite will experience once in space. In fact, the actual temperatures were scaled in order to accelerate the ageing effects experienced in flight, to represent a 3.5 year mission in just a few months.
The cells spent 2000 hours at 140ºC, 2000 hours at 160ºC and 2090 hours at 175ºC. After the tests, the cells’ maximum power and short circuit current had degraded by less than 2%, clearly below the acceptance criterion of 3%.
As a result of these tests, the Cheops solar arrays and their elements are now ready for the mission.
Once in space, Cheops will measure the density of exoplanets with sizes or masses in the super-Earth to Neptune range. Its data will set new constraints on the structure of planets in this mass range, and therefore also on their formation and evolution.
The smooth running of the mechanism that will align the solar wings powering Europe’s latest weather satellite has been demonstrated using ESA’s new microvibration unit.
Sensitive enough to feel the multi-axis forces of a single falling feather, this unit is the latest addition to ESA’s test centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.
It was designed and built by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory to check the extremely small disturbances from satellite systems or to assess the performance of precision mechanisms.
January saw its first campaign: assessing the performance of a solar array drive mechanism built by Ruag Space in Switzerland for the forthcoming Meteosat Third Generation satellites.
These drives slowly move to keep a satellite’s solar array fixed on the Sun and ensure the steady flow of power. During testing a hoop-like structure was attached to the mechanism to simulate a solar array.
“We have recorded the micro vibration performance of the mechanism with unprecedented accuracy and signal-to-noise ratio,” comments Stefan Wismer of Ruag Space. “In addition, the new machine allows measuring signals as slow as 0.01 Hz, which is 100 times slower than the facility previously used.”
“It took more than four years of development and prototype testing to achieve a test facility capable of measuring interface forces and moments in the low micronewton regime – equivalent to 0.0001 grams of weight – at very low frequencies,” explains Mark Wagner, overseeing test facilities at the Test Centre.
“It has triggered a lot of interest, with various companies requesting test slots: this is a unique facility globally – not only allowing the traceable measurement of six-degrees-of-freedom microvibration disturbance but also featuring an excitation mode offering microvibration susceptibility tests for payloads up to 50 kg in weight.”
The Sentinel-2B satellite is now ready to be fuelled and has been moved to a different part of the launch site for this hazardous task. This involved lifting the satellite off its trolley and placing it within a ‘coffre charge utlie’ – a kind of fairing that protects it during transport across Kourou site. It was then taken by truck from the S1B cleanroom across the site to the S3B cleanroom.
ESA’s new small telecom platform was launched on 28 January 2017. The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite, based on the SmallGEO platform, lifted off on a Soyuz rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
SmallGEO is Europe’s response to the market demand for more flexible, modular telecommunications platforms. It marks the first time the German satellite manufacturing company OHB System AG have been the prime contractor for a telecommunications satellite mission. Its Hispasat payload marks the first ESA partnership with a Spanish operator.
Perspective view of the Mars north polar ice cap and its distinctive dark troughs forming a spiral-like pattern. The view is based on images taken by ESA’s Mars Express and generated using elevation data from the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) on board the NASA Mars Global Surveyor mission.
The Calabash Nebula, pictured here — which has the technical name OH 231.8+04.2 — is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the Sun. This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula, during which it blows its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space. The recently ejected material is spat out in opposite directions with immense speed — the gas shown in yellow is moving close to a million kilometres an hour.
Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution because it occurs within the blink of an eye — in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully fledged planetary nebula.
The nebula is also known as the Rotten Egg Nebula because it contains a lot of sulphur, an element that, when combined with other elements, smells like a rotten egg — but luckily, it resides over 5000 light-years away in the constellation of Puppis (The Poop deck).
