Visualisation of airflow across Huygens replica
Science & Exploration

Huygens landing spin mystery solved

14/01/2020 5348 views 42 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Space Science / Cassini-Huygens

Fifteen years ago today, ESA’s Huygens probe made history when it descended to the surface of Saturn’s moon Titan and became the first probe to successfully land on another world in the outer Solar System. However, during its descent, the probe began spinning the wrong way – and recent tests now reveal why.

Launched in 1997, the NASA/ESA/ASI Cassini-Huygens mission remains iconic and has contributed an enormous amount to our understanding of Saturn and its moon Titan since its arrival at the ringed planet in late 2004.

The mission comprised an orbiter, Cassini, which went on to orbit Saturn for over 13 years after becoming the first spacecraft to do so, and a small atmospheric probe, ESA’s Huygens lander, which headed down to explore the physical properties and atmosphere of Titan on 14 January 2005.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
The Huygens experience
Access the video

Huygens’ risky descent lasted for 2 hours and 27 minutes, and the data the small probe gathered went on to facilitate a wealth of discoveries about this fascinating moon.

The lander returned the first in situ measurements of Titan’s atmosphere, determining its pressure, density and temperature from an altitude of 1400km down to the surface. The probe’s Doppler Wind Experiment (DWE) spotted strong east-west winds in the moon’s atmosphere, some of which rotated faster than the moon itself. It shed light on why Titan’s atmosphere contains methane, nitrogen, and tiny aerosols, and in what quantities, and detected signs of geological processes and features in the moon’s interior such as cryovolcanism and, potentially, a large subsurface ocean.

By cutting through and exploring the thick haze that enshrouds the moon, the probe also helped scientists to visualise the surface of Titan, returning evidence of past watery activity, such as dried up riverbeds and drainage networks and long-empty lake basins, and observations of the vast dunes of sand and ice.

However, one thing remained a mystery: why Huygens spun in the ‘wrong’ direction during its descent. The probe was released from Cassini spinning anti-clockwise at a rate of 7.5 rotations per minute. Due to the design of the probe, its spin rate helped to keep Huygens stable firstly as it spent three weeks coasting down to Titan, and then as it eventually entered the moon’s atmosphere.

Predicted and actual spin rates of Huygens
Predicted and actual spin rates of Huygens

Although Huygens initially behaved as anticipated, during descent the probe’s spin rate decreased far more rapidly than expected, before reversing after approximately 10 minutes to adopt a clockwise direction.

It kept spinning this way for the remaining 2 hours and 15 hours of descent; luckily, the magnitude of this reversed spin was similar to that expected by the researchers, meaning that the unexpected flip affected the timing of the planned observations, but did not dramatically affect their quality.

Previous studies have investigated this behaviour (for example a study conducted by Vorticity in 2014–2015) and recent subsonic wind tunnel testing at the PRISME Laboratory at the University of Orléans, France, now confirms the main cause. The study was carried out from 2017 to 2019 under an ESA contract with LPC2E/CNRS-University of Orléans.

Huygens mock-up in the wind tunnel
Huygens mock-up in the wind tunnel

Huygens was equipped with 36 angled vanes that were used to control the spin of the descent module. However, two of the probe’s main appendages, the Separation Subsystem (SEPS) and the Radar Altimeter (RA) antennae, actually produced an unexpected torque opposite to that produced by the vanes. This effect was amplified as the vanes altered the gas flow around the descent module in a way that enhanced the amplitude of the ‘negative torque’ – the effect that made Huygens flip its direction of spin – until it exceeded the influence of the vanes.

The resolution of this engineering mystery will help inform the design of entry probes in the future, furthering our exploration of the Solar System.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Huygens wind tunnel test
Access the video

There were also indications that the Huygens Atmospheric Structure Instrument (HASI) booms might have not been fully deployed during the descent, so specific tests were performed in three different configurations – stowed, deployed, and half-deployed – and confirmed that a ‘negative torque’ can arise under a non-symmetric deployment. This effect is under further investigation.

Notes for editors

A number of students, most of them from Polytech Orléans as interns in the LPC2E and PRISME research laboratories (CNRS-University of Orléans), collaborated and participated in the testing.

Preliminary results from this study were presented at the International Planetary Probe Workshop conferences in 2018 and 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Miguel Pérez-Ayúcar
Aurora Technology B.V. for ESA
European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC)
Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid, Spain
Email: miguel.perez.ayucar@sciops.esa.int

Nicolas Altobelli
ESA Cassini-Huygens Project Scientist
Email: nicolas.altobelli@esa.int

Related Links

Focus on

At Saturn and Titan

Open
Focus on

Open
Focus on

Open
Focus on

Open
Story
Inside Titan
Science & Exploration

Titan’s tides point to hidden ocean

28/06/2012 6904 views 33 likes
Read
Story
Ephemeral lakes on Titan and Earth
Science & Exploration

Far-off cousin of part-time African lake found on Titan

19/04/2012 1723 views 3 likes
Read
Story
Dunes on Titan and Earth
Science & Exploration

The two faces of Titan's dunes

23/01/2012 1526 views 3 likes
Read
Story
Huygens' descent and landing in 2005
Science & Exploration

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of Huygens’ Titan touchdo…

14/01/2010 1731 views 8 likes
Read
Story
Animation of possible ocean beneath Titan
Science & Exploration

Ocean may exist beneath Titan's crust

25/03/2008 1519 views 1 likes
Read
Story
An artist's imagination of Saturn's largest moon Titan
Science & Exploration

Titan’s surface organics surpass oil reserves on Earth

13/02/2008 7005 views 6 likes
Read
Story
Huygens' descent and landing
Science & Exploration

Fasten your seat belts, turbulence ahead - lessons from Tit…

28/08/2007 1105 views 0 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Titan first images - slideshow

18/01/2005 97360 views 113 likes
Read
Story
View from ten kilometres high
Science & Exploration

View from ten kilometres high

17/01/2005 4862 views 4 likes
Read
Story
Artist's impression of Huygens touchdown
Science & Exploration

Europe reaches new frontier – Huygens lands on Titan

14/01/2005 8860 views 54 likes
Read
Focus on

NASA JPL Cassini-Huygens site

Open
Focus on

Italian Space Agency (ASI)

Open
Focus on

Cassini-Huygens in depth

Open
Focus on

ESA Sci on Twitter

Open
Focus on

ESA on Flickr

Open