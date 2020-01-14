Science & Exploration Huygens landing spin mystery solved 14/01/2020 5348 views 42 likes

Fifteen years ago today, ESA’s Huygens probe made history when it descended to the surface of Saturn’s moon Titan and became the first probe to successfully land on another world in the outer Solar System. However, during its descent, the probe began spinning the wrong way – and recent tests now reveal why.

Launched in 1997, the NASA/ESA/ASI Cassini-Huygens mission remains iconic and has contributed an enormous amount to our understanding of Saturn and its moon Titan since its arrival at the ringed planet in late 2004. The mission comprised an orbiter, Cassini, which went on to orbit Saturn for over 13 years after becoming the first spacecraft to do so, and a small atmospheric probe, ESA’s Huygens lander, which headed down to explore the physical properties and atmosphere of Titan on 14 January 2005.

Predicted and actual spin rates of Huygens Although Huygens initially behaved as anticipated, during descent the probe’s spin rate decreased far more rapidly than expected, before reversing after approximately 10 minutes to adopt a clockwise direction. It kept spinning this way for the remaining 2 hours and 15 hours of descent; luckily, the magnitude of this reversed spin was similar to that expected by the researchers, meaning that the unexpected flip affected the timing of the planned observations, but did not dramatically affect their quality. Previous studies have investigated this behaviour (for example a study conducted by Vorticity in 2014–2015) and recent subsonic wind tunnel testing at the PRISME Laboratory at the University of Orléans, France, now confirms the main cause. The study was carried out from 2017 to 2019 under an ESA contract with LPC2E/CNRS-University of Orléans.

Huygens mock-up in the wind tunnel Huygens was equipped with 36 angled vanes that were used to control the spin of the descent module. However, two of the probe’s main appendages, the Separation Subsystem (SEPS) and the Radar Altimeter (RA) antennae, actually produced an unexpected torque opposite to that produced by the vanes. This effect was amplified as the vanes altered the gas flow around the descent module in a way that enhanced the amplitude of the ‘negative torque’ – the effect that made Huygens flip its direction of spin – until it exceeded the influence of the vanes. The resolution of this engineering mystery will help inform the design of entry probes in the future, furthering our exploration of the Solar System.

Huygens wind tunnel test

There were also indications that the Huygens Atmospheric Structure Instrument (HASI) booms might have not been fully deployed during the descent, so specific tests were performed in three different configurations – stowed, deployed, and half-deployed – and confirmed that a ‘negative torque’ can arise under a non-symmetric deployment. This effect is under further investigation.

Notes for editors A number of students, most of them from Polytech Orléans as interns in the LPC2E and PRISME research laboratories (CNRS-University of Orléans), collaborated and participated in the testing. Preliminary results from this study were presented at the International Planetary Probe Workshop conferences in 2018 and 2019.

For more information, please contact: Miguel Pérez-Ayúcar

Aurora Technology B.V. for ESA

European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC)

Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid, Spain

Email: miguel.perez.ayucar@sciops.esa.int Nicolas Altobelli

ESA Cassini-Huygens Project Scientist

Email: nicolas.altobelli@esa.int