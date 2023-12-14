Agency Sticker fun in space! 01/05/2024 230 views 7 likes

Exciting news for young space fans! PaniniPedia Space, the most complete and up-to-date sticker reference album about space, launches in France on 1 May 2024. Created by Panini in collaboration with ESA, PaniniPedia Space takes readers on a journey of discovery through our Solar System and beyond.

ESA provided stunning space pictures for stickers, as well as space videos accessible by scanning selected stickers with the Panini Collectors app. PaniniPedia Space is packed with real-life space photos, fun 'astroquizzes' and fascinating features about planets, spacecraft, astronauts, galaxies and more! Children will have hours of fun learning about space as they hunt for the stickers to complete the scenes. This includes special stickers that link to digital extras, such as cool space videos. There's also a pull-out star map poster to complete with glow-in-the-dark stickers and an iron-on Space Explorer mission patch to give your outfit an astronaut look.

Show your passion for space with an astronaut-style iron-on mission patch! There are three different patches to collect. Space isn’t taught as a standalone subject in schools, so information books like PaniniPedia Space help to fuel the curiosity of budding space fans. With space set to play an increasingly important part in young people's lives, knowledge about space helps to prepare them for the future. Parents will be reassured that their children are learning from a reliable source thanks to the involvement of real space experts from ESA. Panini were delighted by this close cooperation. Sara Mattioli, Group Head of Editorial Department Collectibles at Panini, said, "ESA has been the perfect partner for the PaniniPedia Space sticker album. Their care for content, attention to detail and stunning space images have truly launched this project."

ESA x Panini space sticker album: MyPanini app ESA is always looking for ways to inspire young people about space and was excited to play a key role in PaniniPedia Space. Emmet Fletcher, Head of ESA's Branding and Partnership's Office, said, "The PaniniPedia Space sticker book is a really fun way to get young people interested in space. We hope some will be inspired by it to become the space explorers, scientists and entrepreneurs of tomorrow."

The French edition of the new PaniniPedia Space album is available online and in selected stores. Other countries to follow. Discover more on the official Panini website.