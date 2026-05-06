Agency ESA and DON’T NOD team up on a journey to the planet Persephone in Aphelion 06/05/2026 1040 views 14 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) has partnered with French video game studio DON’T NOD Entertainment on the development of Aphelion, a narrative science‑fiction game inspired by space exploration and scientific expertise.

Released on 28 April and available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Aphelion takes players to the outer edge of the Solar System. In the roles of ESA astronauts Ariane Montclair and Thomas Cross, players explore the uncharted planet Persephone, a fictional ninth planet, as part of the Hope‑01 mission. Developed in close collaboration with ESA, the game is grounded in real scientific knowledge. ESA scientists, engineers and astronauts contributed to key aspects of its development, from measurement units and physics to instruments, scientific vocabulary and sound design, ensuring a credible portrayal of space exploration inspired by real missions.

Hope-01 patch The project also explores new storytelling formats that extend the experience beyond the game itself. A fictional mission page on the ESA website presents the Hope‑01 mission, while a mission patch was developed especially for the occasion. Additional activations will further strengthen the connection between fiction and the realities of space exploration, reinforcing the project’s educational and inspirational dimension.

ESA astronaut characters Ariane Montclair and Thomas Cross in Aphelion by DON’T NOD Marking the first time a science‑fiction video game features an ESA mission, involving ESA astronauts in real‑life conditions, as its central narrative thread, Aphelion reflects the Agency’s ambition to engage with cultural and creative industries and reach new audiences through innovative forms of science communication. Rooted in shared values between ESA and DON’T NOD, the project supports ESA’s Strategy 2040, touching on themes of exploration, discovery and awareness of climate change.

“This collaboration reflects ESA’s ambition to work closely with creative partners to share the reality and values of space exploration in engaging ways,” said Anne‑Sophie Bradelle, Head of ESA Communication Department. “By reaching new audiences through immersive storytelling, this project helps inspire future careers in space and supports ESA’s recruitment efforts, with more than 400 positions planned to be published over the course of 2026.” “It has been a privilege to have had the support of ESA and their teams throughout the development of Aphelion. This collaboration is further proof that video games can push the boundaries of fiction to reflect on our reality,” said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON’T NOD. “ESA has placed humanity, sustainability, and inclusivity at the heart of its mission, and we are proud at DON'T NOD to help raise awareness of their work among our players through the story of Ariane and Thomas.” Through Aphelion, ESA continues to explore how science, creativity and interactive storytelling can come together to share the excitement of space exploration and promote European culture. Discover more: Watch the launch trailer

DON'T NOD official website